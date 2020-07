Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy studio apartment in 5 unit building. Front unit, upstairs on 2nd floor. Offstreet parking. No pets or smokers. Call the office to see at 801-272-8405. Then go to preceptproperty.com to fill out leasing application. Must have good references and a 600 or higher credit score. Tenant pays electricity and shares the other untilities by 1/5th.

Historical Building