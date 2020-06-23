9242 Ashbourne Dr

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom Finished Basement Beautiful Community - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM



Only 2 years old; carpet like brand new. 4 BR, 3.5 BA end-unit townhome full of extras: open floorplan & vaulted ceilings; custom upgraded gas fireplace on two levels; LVP main level; super cushy upgraded carpet upstairs and down; granite & upgraded stainless steel appliances; upgraded white cabinets; huge picture windows; master suite w/ separate tub/shower in bath & walk-in-closet. Large 2-car garage with driveway and full finished basement with extra family room, 1 bedroom, 1 bath and extra storage. Located in fantastic, quiet, brand new neighborhood in Sandy with easy access to 700 E and 9400 S! Excellent commuter access to boot!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5967119)