All apartments in Sandy
Find more places like 9242 Ashbourne Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy, UT
/
9242 Ashbourne Dr
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

9242 Ashbourne Dr

9242 S Ashbourne Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy
See all
High Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9242 S Ashbourne Dr, Sandy, UT 84094
High Point

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Finished Basement Beautiful Community - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM

Only 2 years old; carpet like brand new. 4 BR, 3.5 BA end-unit townhome full of extras: open floorplan & vaulted ceilings; custom upgraded gas fireplace on two levels; LVP main level; super cushy upgraded carpet upstairs and down; granite & upgraded stainless steel appliances; upgraded white cabinets; huge picture windows; master suite w/ separate tub/shower in bath & walk-in-closet. Large 2-car garage with driveway and full finished basement with extra family room, 1 bedroom, 1 bath and extra storage. Located in fantastic, quiet, brand new neighborhood in Sandy with easy access to 700 E and 9400 S! Excellent commuter access to boot!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5967119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9242 Ashbourne Dr have any available units?
9242 Ashbourne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy, UT.
What amenities does 9242 Ashbourne Dr have?
Some of 9242 Ashbourne Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9242 Ashbourne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9242 Ashbourne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9242 Ashbourne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9242 Ashbourne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 9242 Ashbourne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9242 Ashbourne Dr offers parking.
Does 9242 Ashbourne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9242 Ashbourne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9242 Ashbourne Dr have a pool?
No, 9242 Ashbourne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9242 Ashbourne Dr have accessible units?
No, 9242 Ashbourne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9242 Ashbourne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9242 Ashbourne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9242 Ashbourne Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9242 Ashbourne Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive
Sandy, UT 84070
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way
Sandy, UT 84092
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr
Sandy, UT 84070
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln
Sandy, UT 84070
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S
Sandy, UT 84094
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive
Sandy, UT 84094
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr
Sandy, UT 84070

Similar Pages

Sandy 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSandy 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sandy Apartments with PoolsSandy Dog Friendly Apartments
Sandy Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sandy Civic Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College