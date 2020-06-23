9242 Ashbourne Dr

Amenities
4 Bedroom Finished Basement Beautiful Community - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM
Only 2 years old; carpet like brand new. 4 BR, 3.5 BA end-unit townhome full of extras: open floorplan & vaulted ceilings; custom upgraded gas fireplace on two levels; LVP main level; super cushy upgraded carpet upstairs and down; granite & upgraded stainless steel appliances; upgraded white cabinets; huge picture windows; master suite w/ separate tub/shower in bath & walk-in-closet. Large 2-car garage with driveway and full finished basement with extra family room, 1 bedroom, 1 bath and extra storage. Located in fantastic, quiet, brand new neighborhood in Sandy with easy access to 700 E and 9400 S! Excellent commuter access to boot!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5967119)