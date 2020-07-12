/
high point
126 Apartments for rent in High Point, Sandy, UT
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1589 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
8142 S Cottonwood Hills Cir Bldg 16
8142 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1680 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from 1300 East & Fort Union Blvd.
9294 South Bennington Court
9294 S Bennington Ct, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
9294 South Bennington Court Available 08/10/20 Spacious Townhome in Perfect Sandy Location - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
Results within 1 mile of High Point
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
959 E Spring Crest Ct #20
959 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
684 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom Condo East side Midvale - **Price reduced** This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo There is 1 covered parking. Amenities include clubhouse, tennis court and pool.
353 E Lindell Ave
353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower. Two tone paint and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen.
6954 S 880 E
6954 880 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This gorgeous townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Fort Union Blvd, I-215 & many restaurants! It offers 3 bedrooms and 3
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.
204 E 8920 S
204 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
1528 E 8640 S
1528 8640 South, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in Sandy - This is a great basement apartment that comes with a large kitchen and dining room area. The apartment comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer. $150 flat rate monthly utility fee.
1403 E 9090 S
1403 9090 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom home in. Sandy UT furnished lease-able from May 1st 2020 through December 31 2020
206 E 8920 S
206 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town Home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
208 E 8920 S
208 East 8920 South, Sandy, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2400 sqft
Brand New Construction Town home in the Heart of Sandy - 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Town home.Located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, but with easy access to everything.
8812 South 220 East
8812 S 220 E, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
700 sqft
For lease is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath basement unit in Sandy! Features include: -2 bedroom -1 bath -Fireplace (may not be operational and may only be for aesthetics) -Washer/Dryer hookups -Shared private yard -Adjacent to track station -Updated
7246 Milne Lane
7246 Milne Lane, Cottonwood Heights, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
885 sqft
Cozy & stream-side mother-in-law 2bed/1bath minutes tucked in urban Midvale! Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.
1370 E. 8600 S.
1370 8600 South, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
East Sandy Town Home. Rare 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom 1150 Sq. Ft. Central Air. Dishwasher. Many Updates Throughout. His and Hers Closets In Master Bedroom. Washer/Dryer Hookups In Home.
197 E. Pioneer Drive
197 E Pioneer Ave, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Nice Sandy Home - Great Sandy Location. 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Quiet Neighborhood.Newly Remodeled, Newer Kitchen Appliances, Flooring, Paint and Carpet. Spacious Yard. Washer and dryer included. 1 Car Garage.Large fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of High Point
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
