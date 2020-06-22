8126 S Cottonwood Hills Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Small dog or cat welcome. Large upstairs area with private bathroom that could be used for office or room. 2 assigned parking space. HOA has pool, tennis courts and Clubhouse. Home is basic but well cared for and neat and clean. Great HOA area with wonderful cared for landscaping. Water, sewer and trash included. Renters to pay $39/mo for water sewer and trash. Pet rent of $25/mo and additional half month's rent for pet deposit. Priced to rent. Don't miss out. To see this home please call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home