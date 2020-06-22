All apartments in Sandy
8126 S Cottonwood Hills Cir

8126 Cottonwood Hills Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT 84094
High Point

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Small dog or cat welcome. Large upstairs area with private bathroom that could be used for office or room. 2 assigned parking space. HOA has pool, tennis courts and Clubhouse. Home is basic but well cared for and neat and clean. Great HOA area with wonderful cared for landscaping. Water, sewer and trash included. Renters to pay $39/mo for water sewer and trash. Pet rent of $25/mo and additional half month's rent for pet deposit. Priced to rent. Don't miss out. To see this home please call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

