Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

353 E Lindell Ave Available 07/01/20 Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower. Two tone paint and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen. It is a convenient location close to schools & TRAX. Onsite shared coin operated washer and dryer laundry room. Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom starter unit for that single person or young couple.



Monthly rent: $700

Water, sewer, garbage flat fee: $55

Tenant responsible for gas in electricity

Refundable Security Deposit: $500 OAC

Non refundable lease initiation fee: $200

Application fee: $35



Rental Criteria:

Must be able to pass full background check

Must be able to verify Employment

Must make 2.5x the monthly rent

Must be able to verify past rental history

Must be able to verify references and emergency contact

NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years

NO felonies

NO evictions

NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property

*** Note that we take a look at everything on a case by case basis in regards to bankruptcies, evictions, criminal history, etc.



To contact us please call or text us at 801-215-9755.

You may also visit our website at www.findrentutah.com



No Cats Allowed



