Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

353 E Lindell Ave

353 Lindell Avenue · (801) 215-9755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

353 Lindell Avenue, Sandy, UT 84070
Historic Sandy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 353 E Lindell Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
353 E Lindell Ave Available 07/01/20 Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower. Two tone paint and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen. It is a convenient location close to schools & TRAX. Onsite shared coin operated washer and dryer laundry room. Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom starter unit for that single person or young couple.

Monthly rent: $700
Water, sewer, garbage flat fee: $55
Tenant responsible for gas in electricity
Refundable Security Deposit: $500 OAC
Non refundable lease initiation fee: $200
Application fee: $35

Rental Criteria:
Must be able to pass full background check
Must be able to verify Employment
Must make 2.5x the monthly rent
Must be able to verify past rental history
Must be able to verify references and emergency contact
NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years
NO felonies
NO evictions
NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property
*** Note that we take a look at everything on a case by case basis in regards to bankruptcies, evictions, criminal history, etc.

To contact us please call or text us at 801-215-9755.
You may also visit our website at www.findrentutah.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3249543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 E Lindell Ave have any available units?
353 E Lindell Ave has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 353 E Lindell Ave have?
Some of 353 E Lindell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 E Lindell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
353 E Lindell Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 E Lindell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 E Lindell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 353 E Lindell Ave offer parking?
No, 353 E Lindell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 353 E Lindell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 E Lindell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 E Lindell Ave have a pool?
No, 353 E Lindell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 353 E Lindell Ave have accessible units?
No, 353 E Lindell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 353 E Lindell Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 E Lindell Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 353 E Lindell Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 E Lindell Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
