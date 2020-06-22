Amenities
353 E Lindell Ave Available 07/01/20 Terrific, Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath - Looking for a cool, cozy beautiful unit in Sandy? Look no further!! Lower unit in a fourplex has new kitchen cupboards, new tile in the shower. Two tone paint and wood laminate flooring in the kitchen. It is a convenient location close to schools & TRAX. Onsite shared coin operated washer and dryer laundry room. Great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom starter unit for that single person or young couple.
Monthly rent: $700
Water, sewer, garbage flat fee: $55
Tenant responsible for gas in electricity
Refundable Security Deposit: $500 OAC
Non refundable lease initiation fee: $200
Application fee: $35
Rental Criteria:
Must be able to pass full background check
Must be able to verify Employment
Must make 2.5x the monthly rent
Must be able to verify past rental history
Must be able to verify references and emergency contact
NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years
NO felonies
NO evictions
NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property
*** Note that we take a look at everything on a case by case basis in regards to bankruptcies, evictions, criminal history, etc.
To contact us please call or text us at 801-215-9755.
You may also visit our website at www.findrentutah.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3249543)