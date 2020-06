Amenities

Furnished Basement Apt (DISCOUNTED) - Property Id: 248139



FULLY furnished basement apt and equipped with appliances. It has two beds and full master bath equipped with a jacuzzi and shower. Fully stocked kitchen. TV equipped with amazon fire stick. Everything you see in the pictures comes with the lease! Extremely close to anything you could possibly need. 1250 a month+100 flat utility fee (including wifi). This a lot of stuff for a great price. Please message the owner, Shannon, at 801-915-3903 to schedule a time to see it! First come first serve. It is available starting today!

