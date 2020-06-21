11974 South Hidden Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Sandy. Conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. This home is 5 bedrooms/3 bathrooms and is 3,296 square feet. You'll enjoy a very spacious 2-car garage, mother in law basement and sun room. Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.



Tenants:

- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

- Responsible for sign up/pay water, sewer, garbage, electric and gas.

- Lease setup fee $50

- Responsible for landscaping

- Renters insurance required. Can be provided for $16/month



If interested, contact Paul at (801)427-8159 Pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property.