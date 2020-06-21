All apartments in Sandy
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

11974 South Hidden Valley Drive

11974 Hidden Valley Drive · (801) 427-8159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11974 Hidden Valley Drive, Sandy, UT 84094
The Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Sandy. Conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. This home is 5 bedrooms/3 bathrooms and is 3,296 square feet. You'll enjoy a very spacious 2-car garage, mother in law basement and sun room. Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.

Tenants:
- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
- Responsible for sign up/pay water, sewer, garbage, electric and gas.
- Lease setup fee $50
- Responsible for landscaping
- Renters insurance required. Can be provided for $16/month

If interested, contact Paul at (801)427-8159 Pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive have any available units?
11974 South Hidden Valley Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11974 South Hidden Valley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy.
Does 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive does offer parking.
Does 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11974 South Hidden Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
