11960 Jesse Valley Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Home in Sandy! - 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 2,650 Sq Ft Home



*$100 Move In Credit if Move in for May 1st*



Available at the beginning of April!



Home includes: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Fireplace, Washer and Dryer Hookups and Backyard.



Close to Shopping, Parks, Country Clubs and Restaurants.



Pet on Approval and No Smoking!



Call to set up a time to see this home today! Visit our website at utahsentinelgroup.com or call Sentinel at (801) 756-2919.



(RLNE4696153)