11960 Jesse Valley Circle

Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Home in Sandy! - 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 2,650 Sq Ft Home
*$100 Move In Credit if Move in for May 1st*
Available at the beginning of April!
Home includes: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Fireplace, Washer and Dryer Hookups and Backyard.
Close to Shopping, Parks, Country Clubs and Restaurants.
Pet on Approval and No Smoking!
Call to set up a time to see this home today! Visit our website at utahsentinelgroup.com or call Sentinel at (801) 756-2919.
(RLNE4696153)