Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:51 PM

11960 Jesse Valley Circle

11960 Jesse Valley Circle · (801) 756-2919
Location

11960 Jesse Valley Circle, Sandy, UT 84092
The Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11960 Jesse Valley Circle · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Home in Sandy! - 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 2,650 Sq Ft Home

*$100 Move In Credit if Move in for May 1st*

Available at the beginning of April!

Home includes: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range, Microwave, Fireplace, Washer and Dryer Hookups and Backyard.

Close to Shopping, Parks, Country Clubs and Restaurants.

Pet on Approval and No Smoking!

Call to set up a time to see this home today! Visit our website at utahsentinelgroup.com or call Sentinel at (801) 756-2919.

(RLNE4696153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11960 Jesse Valley Circle have any available units?
11960 Jesse Valley Circle has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11960 Jesse Valley Circle have?
Some of 11960 Jesse Valley Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11960 Jesse Valley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11960 Jesse Valley Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11960 Jesse Valley Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11960 Jesse Valley Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11960 Jesse Valley Circle offer parking?
No, 11960 Jesse Valley Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11960 Jesse Valley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11960 Jesse Valley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11960 Jesse Valley Circle have a pool?
No, 11960 Jesse Valley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11960 Jesse Valley Circle have accessible units?
No, 11960 Jesse Valley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11960 Jesse Valley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11960 Jesse Valley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11960 Jesse Valley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11960 Jesse Valley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
