All apartments in Riverton
Find more places like 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverton, UT
/
2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South)
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South)

2765 W Hayden Ridge Way · (801) 634-3380 ext. 501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2765 W Hayden Ridge Way, Riverton, UT 84065
Riverton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) · Avail. Aug 1

$1,975

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home For Rent in Heritage Farms - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has central heating and cooling, a two car garage, and a beautiful yard in a wonderful neighborhood. Flooring includes carpet, tile, and linoleum. Aside from the unique floor plan inside there is also a lovely outdoor patio and private yard. We look forward to sharing it with you!

A 30 minute drive to downtown this is a perfect location. Everything you might need is only minutes away. It is walking distance from Southland Elementary, Oquirhh Hills Middle School and Riverton High School. There are a variety of shopping centers and restaurant options within a few miles including The District. Doctor offices and specialists are here for you in the Riverton Hospital.

For more information please call or text:

Scott at (801) 654-0161

AGAIN: PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL JULY 31ST.

$650 deposit is OAC
Additional deposit & pet rent required for each animal.
NO SMOKING
We will be processing credit and criminal checks along with rental history verification.

(RLNE5268834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) have any available units?
2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) have?
Some of 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South)'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) currently offering any rent specials?
2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) pet-friendly?
Yes, 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) is pet friendly.
Does 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) offer parking?
Yes, 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) offers parking.
Does 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) have a pool?
No, 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) does not have a pool.
Does 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) have accessible units?
No, 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) have units with dishwashers?
No, 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) have units with air conditioning?
No, 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South)?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monarch Meadows Apartments
13469 Dragonfly Ln
Riverton, UT 84096
Meadows at Park Avenue
12674 S. Sienna Meadow Way
Riverton, UT 84065

Similar Pages

Riverton 1 BedroomsRiverton 2 Bedrooms
Riverton Apartments with BalconiesRiverton Apartments with Gyms
Riverton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UT
Magna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTSyracuse, UTEagle Mountain, UTKearns, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Riverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Independence University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity