Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2765 West Hayden Ridge Way (12320 South) Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home For Rent in Heritage Farms - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has central heating and cooling, a two car garage, and a beautiful yard in a wonderful neighborhood. Flooring includes carpet, tile, and linoleum. Aside from the unique floor plan inside there is also a lovely outdoor patio and private yard. We look forward to sharing it with you!



A 30 minute drive to downtown this is a perfect location. Everything you might need is only minutes away. It is walking distance from Southland Elementary, Oquirhh Hills Middle School and Riverton High School. There are a variety of shopping centers and restaurant options within a few miles including The District. Doctor offices and specialists are here for you in the Riverton Hospital.



For more information please call or text:



Scott at (801) 654-0161



AGAIN: PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL JULY 31ST.



$650 deposit is OAC

Additional deposit & pet rent required for each animal.

NO SMOKING

We will be processing credit and criminal checks along with rental history verification.



