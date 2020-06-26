98 W 1230 N #327 - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Private room/Private Bath in BYU Contracted Housing Students (one in Men's and one in Women's) at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU. Shared apartment with two other roommates. shared Utilities. Must be a student to qualify to live in Contracted Housing. Call/text Property Manager, Leuri, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required.

Presented by Presidio Property Management. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com.

Men's Summer Contract available for private bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Shared bath, and shared parking spot. Room available for Fall as well. Must qualify as a Student at a number of accredited institutions of higher learning, or be enrolled in LDS Institute. No pets, no smoking/vaping. Call/Text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Offered by Presidio Real Estate