Provo, UT
98 W 1230 N #327 - 2
Last updated June 26 2020 at 4:57 AM

98 W 1230 N #327 - 2

98 East Cougar Boulevard · (801) 735-1942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98 East Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT 84604
Carterville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 26

$465

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Private room/Private Bath in BYU Contracted Housing Students (one in Men's and one in Women's) at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU. Shared apartment with two other roommates. shared Utilities. Must be a student to qualify to live in Contracted Housing. Call/text Property Manager, Leuri, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required.
Presented by Presidio Property Management. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com.
Men's Summer Contract available for private bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Shared bath, and shared parking spot. Room available for Fall as well. Must qualify as a Student at a number of accredited institutions of higher learning, or be enrolled in LDS Institute. No pets, no smoking/vaping. Call/Text Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule a showing. Renter's Insurance required. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Offered by Presidio Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 have any available units?
98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 has a unit available for $465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 have?
Some of 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 offers parking.
Does 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 have a pool?
No, 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 have accessible units?
No, 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98 W 1230 N #327 - 2 has units with air conditioning.
