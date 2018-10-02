Amenities
986 W 270 S #302 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet. It comes with amazing amenities, including a pool, park, playground, clubhouse, gym, an assigned covered parking spot, and more! Washer and Dryer may be provided as a courtesy, No warranty included, Nor owner obligation.
This great condo is in an amazing location. Found right off of Pleasant Grove Blvd, you are close to the brand new Valley Grove shopping area as well as Macey's Grocery just across the street. Everything you need within one mile!
Tenant is responsible for the HOA fee of $200 which covers water, sewer, garbage, snow removal, yard work, and basic internet. Tenant covers electricity and gas utilities.
No Smoking
No Pets
If you are interested in viewing this condo, call or text Olga at 801-885-4181 during standard business hours 8am-5pm.
Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
