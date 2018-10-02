Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool internet access

986 W 270 S #302 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet. It comes with amazing amenities, including a pool, park, playground, clubhouse, gym, an assigned covered parking spot, and more! Washer and Dryer may be provided as a courtesy, No warranty included, Nor owner obligation.



This great condo is in an amazing location. Found right off of Pleasant Grove Blvd, you are close to the brand new Valley Grove shopping area as well as Macey's Grocery just across the street. Everything you need within one mile!



Tenant is responsible for the HOA fee of $200 which covers water, sewer, garbage, snow removal, yard work, and basic internet. Tenant covers electricity and gas utilities.



No Smoking

No Pets



If you are interested in viewing this condo, call or text Olga at 801-885-4181 during standard business hours 8am-5pm.



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

No Smoking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828916)