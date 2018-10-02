All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

986 W 270 S #302

986 Via Palago · (801) 473-8388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 986 W 270 S #302 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
986 W 270 S #302 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet. It comes with amazing amenities, including a pool, park, playground, clubhouse, gym, an assigned covered parking spot, and more! Washer and Dryer may be provided as a courtesy, No warranty included, Nor owner obligation.

This great condo is in an amazing location. Found right off of Pleasant Grove Blvd, you are close to the brand new Valley Grove shopping area as well as Macey's Grocery just across the street. Everything you need within one mile!

Tenant is responsible for the HOA fee of $200 which covers water, sewer, garbage, snow removal, yard work, and basic internet. Tenant covers electricity and gas utilities.

No Smoking
No Pets

If you are interested in viewing this condo, call or text Olga at 801-885-4181 during standard business hours 8am-5pm.

Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 W 270 S #302 have any available units?
986 W 270 S #302 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 986 W 270 S #302 have?
Some of 986 W 270 S #302's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 W 270 S #302 currently offering any rent specials?
986 W 270 S #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 W 270 S #302 pet-friendly?
No, 986 W 270 S #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Grove.
Does 986 W 270 S #302 offer parking?
Yes, 986 W 270 S #302 does offer parking.
Does 986 W 270 S #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 986 W 270 S #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 W 270 S #302 have a pool?
Yes, 986 W 270 S #302 has a pool.
Does 986 W 270 S #302 have accessible units?
No, 986 W 270 S #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 986 W 270 S #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 986 W 270 S #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 986 W 270 S #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 986 W 270 S #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
