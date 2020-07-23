All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Find more places like 620 North 1550 West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Grove, UT
/
620 North 1550 West
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

620 North 1550 West

620 North 1500 West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Grove
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

620 North 1500 West, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Mud Hole

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
620 North 1550 West Available 09/01/20 Remodeled Home in Pleasant Grove - This amazing remodeled home has 5 bedrooms and 2 baths with over 2000 sq. ft. This rental has easy access to freeway and view of mountains.

NO PETS

Rental Criteria:
Must be able to pass a full background check
Must be able to verify Employment
Must make 2.5x the monthly rent
Must be able to verify past rental history
Must be able to verify references and emergency contact
NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years
NO evictions
NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property
Criminal background check review.

APPLICATION:
Before you visit the property or submitting an application we suggest you view our qualifications to rent at www.iProRealtyRentals.com at the tenant tab. Be advised an increased deposit may be required on applications with a lower credit score and other factors listed on our website. We process all applications, the first application that completes all paperwork requirements will be processed first.

If you are interested in this property please visit our website at
www.iProRealtyRentals.com click on this property and fill out the application link.

$40 application fee per applicant 18 years or older for background/credit check (non-refundable). Prior to putting in an application, you can text our office at 801-613-8680 to ask if we already have an application in prior to paying for your application. All application fees are NON-refundable.

We abide by the terms of the Federal Fair Housing Act.

TENANT CHARGES:
*Security Deposit 100% refundable
*$40 Application fee per applicant 18 or older (non-refundable)
*Tenant to sign up and pay directly Gas and Electric
*$10.00 monthly processing & maintenance fee in addition to the monthly rent.
*Tenant will be responsible to obtain renters insurance
*$195.00 Lease Initiation Fee (one time fee collected at move-in)

COVID-19: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

If viewing this unit you must wear a mask and refrain touching countertops, door handles, appliances, lighting, faucets, and using bathrooms. Also, please NO children under 18 should enter the home.

The safety of our clients, advisors, and community is of utmost importance to us.

iPro Realty Network Property Management is a full-service property management and sales brokerage.

(All information is considered accurate, but not guaranteed and is subject to change anytime)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4368744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 North 1550 West have any available units?
620 North 1550 West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Grove, UT.
Is 620 North 1550 West currently offering any rent specials?
620 North 1550 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 North 1550 West pet-friendly?
No, 620 North 1550 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasant Grove.
Does 620 North 1550 West offer parking?
No, 620 North 1550 West does not offer parking.
Does 620 North 1550 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 North 1550 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 North 1550 West have a pool?
No, 620 North 1550 West does not have a pool.
Does 620 North 1550 West have accessible units?
No, 620 North 1550 West does not have accessible units.
Does 620 North 1550 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 North 1550 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 North 1550 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 North 1550 West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Similar Pages

Pleasant Grove 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPleasant Grove 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pleasant Grove 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPleasant Grove Apartments with Garages
Pleasant Grove Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT
Springville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTBluffdale, UTSyracuse, UTEagle Mountain, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sam White's Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
Mountainland Technical College