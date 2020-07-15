2305 Sidewinder Drive #904

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Prospector Studio -Summer Lease - Super cute, recently renovated, studio in Prospector available NOW. Lease includes all utilities and furniture. This is in a great location near downtown Park City, with a bus stop located right outside the building. Within walking distance to Main Street, City Park, and Park City Mountain. Sliding door looks out to open space. Tenant will have access to community pool and hot tub. There is open non-covered parking in the community lot. A maximum of two residents based on square footage, this is non-negotiable.



6 week minimum/5 month maximum lease term. Only available through Nov. 30, 2020.

Summer price $1200 includes ALL: utilities. Sorry no pets & no smoking.



Disclaimer: Please verify all information directly on www.mtnpm.com. Third party website listings may not be reliable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3649892)