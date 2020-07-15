All apartments in Park City
2305 Sidewinder Drive #904

2305 Sidewinder Drive · (435) 649-6743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2305 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT 84060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Amenities

Prospector Studio -Summer Lease - Super cute, recently renovated, studio in Prospector available NOW. Lease includes all utilities and furniture. This is in a great location near downtown Park City, with a bus stop located right outside the building. Within walking distance to Main Street, City Park, and Park City Mountain. Sliding door looks out to open space. Tenant will have access to community pool and hot tub. There is open non-covered parking in the community lot. A maximum of two residents based on square footage, this is non-negotiable.

6 week minimum/5 month maximum lease term. Only available through Nov. 30, 2020.
Summer price $1200 includes ALL: utilities. Sorry no pets & no smoking.

Disclaimer: Please verify all information directly on www.mtnpm.com. Third party website listings may not be reliable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3649892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 have any available units?
2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 have?
Some of 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park City.
Does 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 offers parking.
Does 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 have a pool?
Yes, 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 has a pool.
Does 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 have accessible units?
No, 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Sidewinder Drive #904 does not have units with air conditioning.
