2011 Paddington Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table garage hot tub internet access

Furnished Home in Chatham Hills with Gourmet Kitchen - Spacious and luxurious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom furnished home in Chatham Hills! This home has two master bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, abundant natural light, a formal dining room, 3 fireplaces, and a bonus room off the entryway. The kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking 6 burner range with griddle, dual ovens, a trash compactor, warming drawer, wine fridge, walk-in pantry and a kitchen table with a beautiful view. The basement is the perfect place for guests and entertaining and is where you will find the second master suite, a wet bar, pool table, patio, and hot tub. The 3 car garage offers ample room for cars, outdoor recreation gear, and storage.



Take in the mountain views from your large back deck and enjoy the convenience of nearby parks and access to the Rail Trail. A well-behaved pet may be considered with a $500 pet deposit. First and last month's rent, as well as a $7,000 security deposit, are due prior to moving in. Available for 12 or 24-month lease only.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, phone, internet, and satellite or cable TV payments. The owner pays up to $150/month for water, $100/month for sewer, and pays for the hot tub chemicals, cleaning, filters, and water levels, removing snow in the winter, and maintaining the lawn/yard. The tenant must have Renter's Insurance.



Prospector is one of Park City’s oldest neighborhoods, offering a mix of uses that includes commercial, dining, lodging, and residential. It provides easy access to Park City Main Street, public transportation, the Rail Trail, Deer Valley and Park City ski resorts, city parks, and Highway US-40.



