All apartments in Park City
Find more places like 2011 Paddington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Park City, UT
/
2011 Paddington Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2011 Paddington Drive

2011 Paddington Drive · (435) 649-4994 ext. 419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Park City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2011 Paddington Drive, Park City, UT 84060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 2011 Paddington Drive · Avail. now

$7,500

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 6000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Furnished Home in Chatham Hills with Gourmet Kitchen - Spacious and luxurious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom furnished home in Chatham Hills! This home has two master bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, abundant natural light, a formal dining room, 3 fireplaces, and a bonus room off the entryway. The kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking 6 burner range with griddle, dual ovens, a trash compactor, warming drawer, wine fridge, walk-in pantry and a kitchen table with a beautiful view. The basement is the perfect place for guests and entertaining and is where you will find the second master suite, a wet bar, pool table, patio, and hot tub. The 3 car garage offers ample room for cars, outdoor recreation gear, and storage.

Take in the mountain views from your large back deck and enjoy the convenience of nearby parks and access to the Rail Trail. A well-behaved pet may be considered with a $500 pet deposit. First and last month's rent, as well as a $7,000 security deposit, are due prior to moving in. Available for 12 or 24-month lease only.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, phone, internet, and satellite or cable TV payments. The owner pays up to $150/month for water, $100/month for sewer, and pays for the hot tub chemicals, cleaning, filters, and water levels, removing snow in the winter, and maintaining the lawn/yard. The tenant must have Renter's Insurance.

Prospector is one of Park City’s oldest neighborhoods, offering a mix of uses that includes commercial, dining, lodging, and residential. It provides easy access to Park City Main Street, public transportation, the Rail Trail, Deer Valley and Park City ski resorts, city parks, and Highway US-40.

DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.

(RLNE5039264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Paddington Drive have any available units?
2011 Paddington Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2011 Paddington Drive have?
Some of 2011 Paddington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Paddington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Paddington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Paddington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Paddington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Paddington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Paddington Drive offers parking.
Does 2011 Paddington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Paddington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Paddington Drive have a pool?
No, 2011 Paddington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Paddington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2011 Paddington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Paddington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Paddington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Paddington Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2011 Paddington Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2011 Paddington Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Park City 3 BedroomsPark City Apartments with Parking
Park City Apartments with PoolsPark City Dog Friendly Apartments
Park City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UT
Bountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTSpanish Fork, UTKaysville, UTSnyderville, UTSouth Ogden, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeDavis Technical College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity