Ogden, UT
654 North Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

654 North Street

654 North Street · (801) 621-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

654 North Street, Ogden, UT 84404
Lincoln - Edison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 654 North Street · Avail. Jul 10

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
654 North Street Available 07/10/20 Townhouse - This beautiful remodeled town home has new flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, new carpet, paint throughout. Great floor plan with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, dishwasher, stove and fridge and a 2 car garage. This townhouse is located in a very convenient Northern Ogden area location, close to area amenities and recreational hot spots! Tenants pay all utilities. No pets allowed.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
All properties are first come first served with completed application
Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants
Pictures shown are the most current on record
Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted
Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals

For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net.

This Ogden Utah home is for rent through Froerer Real Estate and Property Management LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4340587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 North Street have any available units?
654 North Street has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 North Street have?
Some of 654 North Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
654 North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 654 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 654 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 654 North Street does offer parking.
Does 654 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 North Street have a pool?
No, 654 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 654 North Street have accessible units?
No, 654 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 654 North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 North Street has units with dishwashers.
