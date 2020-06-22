Amenities
654 North Street Available 07/10/20 Townhouse - This beautiful remodeled town home has new flooring, updated kitchen with new appliances, new carpet, paint throughout. Great floor plan with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, dishwasher, stove and fridge and a 2 car garage. This townhouse is located in a very convenient Northern Ogden area location, close to area amenities and recreational hot spots! Tenants pay all utilities. No pets allowed.
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
All properties are first come first served with completed application
Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants
Pictures shown are the most current on record
Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted
Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals
For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net.
This Ogden Utah home is for rent through Froerer Real Estate and Property Management LLC.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4340587)