Logan Gateway

415 Suncrest Ln · (435) 412-4139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Suncrest Ln, North Logan, UT 84341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Logan Gateway.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
carport
dog park
e-payments
internet access
roommate matching

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 65 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Carport, Attached Garage with Town Homes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Logan Gateway have any available units?
Logan Gateway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Logan, UT.
What amenities does Logan Gateway have?
Some of Logan Gateway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Logan Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Logan Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Logan Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Logan Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Logan Gateway offer parking?
Yes, Logan Gateway offers parking.
Does Logan Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Logan Gateway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Logan Gateway have a pool?
Yes, Logan Gateway has a pool.
Does Logan Gateway have accessible units?
No, Logan Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Logan Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Logan Gateway has units with dishwashers.
Does Logan Gateway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Logan Gateway has units with air conditioning.
