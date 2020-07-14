Logan Gateway

Lease Length: 6-14 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $199 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 65 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Carport, Attached Garage with Town Homes.