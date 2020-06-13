14 Apartments for rent in Logan, UT with garage

Apartment List
Bridger
1 Unit Available
468 W 1570 N Apt 103
468 W 1570 N, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1593 sqft
Immaculate 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse at Bridgerland Meadows - south facing, green lawn & mountain viewing. Like new condition, close to shopping and schools. Beautiful environment and nice neighbors. No smoking and no pets!

Bridger
1 Unit Available
1514 N 565 W Apt 101
1514 N 565 W, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
Bridgerland Meadows townhome. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom and a 2 car garage playground, clubhouse, w/d hookups, a/c, double garage, single level unit. KEY #89

Adams
1 Unit Available
651 1/2 N 200 E
651 1/2 N 200 E, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1809 sqft
651 1/2 N 200 E Available 07/07/20 Great 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 bay shop/garage: - This home has something for everyone. 3 bed 2 bath single level home in a nice setting with a large yard. Big 2 bay shop/garage.

Bridger
1 Unit Available
832 North 480 West
832 480 West, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1650 sqft
832 North 480 West Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with fully fenced back yard, and 2 car garage! - This adorable 3 bedroom 2.

Bridger
1 Unit Available
21 Somerset Place
21 Somerset Place, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
21 Somerset Place Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Town Home Available July 8th! - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.

Bridger
1 Unit Available
93 Penny Lane
93 Penny Lane, Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
3 bed/1.5 bath Townhouse - Cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage features forced air/heating, washer/dryer hook ups and is equipped with lots of storage in the unit and in the garage it also includes a private fenced patio area.

Bridger
1 Unit Available
83 West Hampton Place
83 Hampton Pl, Logan, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1224 sqft
83 West Hampton Place Available 07/13/20 Yorkshire Village Condo, 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Bath, 1 Car Garage - This is a very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town home with a 2 car garage, comes with a washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
466 East 2170 North
466 East 2170 North, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1461 sqft
3 bedroom/2.5 bath/2 car garage - Make this accumulate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home your humble abode today! This town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 Unit Available
1093 Lamplighter Drive
1093 Lamplighter Drive, River Heights, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2978 sqft
1093 Lamplighter Drive Available 06/23/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In River Heights - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is found in River Heights, this home features a large kitchen area with custom cabinets, and updated flooring,

1 Unit Available
452 W 85 S
452 W 85 S, Providence, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 05/01/20 Brand New End Unit in Providence - Property Id: 249417 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Large Windows and spacious floor plan.
3 Units Available
Smithfield Station
555 South 100 East, Smithfield, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1544 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Smithfield Station Townhomes in Smithfield, UT!\n\nSmithfield Station Townhomes offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 Unit Available
2339 N Wolfpack Way
2339 N Wolfpack Way, North Logan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1650 sqft
Beautiful Brand new townhome in north logan. Roomy 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and a 2 car garage. Lots of parking for guests. Come look today!! No Smoking, no Pets

1 Unit Available
255 West 70 North
255 W 70 N, Hyrum, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
255 West 70 North Available 09/15/20 Recently Built 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome - This perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome can be found in a quite community in Hyrum, this multi level townhome was recently built in 2018.

1 Unit Available
3870 South Main Street
3870 South Main Street, Nibley, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1800 sqft
3870 South Main Street Available 06/18/20 5 Bedroom 2 Bath Home In Nibley - Schedule a time to see this cute recently update 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Nibley today! This unit features a large kitchen/living room area, a 2 car garage, and large
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Logan, UT

Logan apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

