201 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
25 Units Available
Brighton
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1318 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
6 Units Available
Butler West
Ascent in Cottonwood
1151 East 6720 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Lots of on-site upgrades including a pool with a hot tub, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Homes offer vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and a private balcony or patio.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Cottonwood Heights
7172 S 2300 E
7172 2300 East, Cottonwood Heights, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2200 sqft
This 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Cottonwood/Midvale area. The home includes a fireplace in the family room and storage area. Easy access to I-215 and Highland Drive and is just off of Fort Union Blvd.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
North Cottonwood Heights
6875 Hillside Village Cir.
6875 Hillside Village Circle, Cottonwood Heights, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2244 sqft
Beautiful updated home in the perfect location. Just minutes from mountain ski resorts, freeway systems, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy wonderful mountain views from your private terrace deck and backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
South Union Fort
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Little Cottonwood
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$901
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
$
22 Units Available
South Union Fort
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Union Fort
6954 S 880 E
6954 880 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This gorgeous townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Fort Union Blvd, I-215 & many restaurants! It offers 3 bedrooms and 3

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Cove
6402 Heughs Canyon Dr.
6402 Heughs Canyon Drive, Holladay, UT
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
4600 sqft
This stunning home features four spacious bedrooms, two grand family rooms, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings and lovely gas fireplaces.
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
22 Units Available
Murray North
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
24 Units Available
East Midvale
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S, Midvale, UT
Studio
$879
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
888 sqft
Near I-15 and I-215. On-site maintenance and lush landscaping. Grounds offer a large playground and a pool. Apartments feature washer and dryer hookups, spacious layouts, and a balcony or patio. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
16 Units Available
Edgemont
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
24 Units Available
Spring Country
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
36 Units Available
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,192
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
58 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Murray North
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
19 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
4 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
23 Units Available
Midvale Park
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
Elmwood
4320 S 700 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
920 sqft
Great location, close to I-15 and Trax. Units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwashers. Community has lush landscaping, picnic areas and recreational activities for residents.
Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
6 Units Available
North Holladay
Woodside at Holladay
1728 E Woodside Dr, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$885
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside at Holladay in Holladay. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
25 Units Available
Millcreek
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
34 Units Available
Midvale Park
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$931
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
City Guide for Cottonwood Heights, UT

Cottonwood Heights in Utah has been called a gateway to both the Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon. The majority of the town is made up of a ridge that separates the valleys of the canyons, and the ridge is covered in suburban housing and commercial development. 

Cottonwood Heights is essentially a small suburb of Salt Lake City, and it offers good access to the big city amenities nearby and also the splendor of the outdoors in the nearby mountains. Cottonwood Heights is a beautiful and desireable area. The town regularly makes lists of the best places to live in the country, and it’s a popular place to rest your head if you love the outdoors or peaceful, quiet living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Cottonwood Heights, UT

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Cottonwood Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Cottonwood Heights may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Cottonwood Heights. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

