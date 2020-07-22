201 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT
Cottonwood Heights in Utah has been called a gateway to both the Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon. The majority of the town is made up of a ridge that separates the valleys of the canyons, and the ridge is covered in suburban housing and commercial development.
Cottonwood Heights is essentially a small suburb of Salt Lake City, and it offers good access to the big city amenities nearby and also the splendor of the outdoors in the nearby mountains. Cottonwood Heights is a beautiful and desireable area. The town regularly makes lists of the best places to live in the country, and it’s a popular place to rest your head if you love the outdoors or peaceful, quiet living. See more
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Cottonwood Heights should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Cottonwood Heights may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Cottonwood Heights. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.