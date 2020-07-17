All apartments in Midvale
74 East Resaca Drive B-8

74 Resaca Drive
Location

74 Resaca Drive, Midvale, UT 84070
Midvalley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Great 3 Bedroom Sandy Condo Now Available - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is on the second floor of a great condo community in Sandy. It features wood floors, granite kitchen counters and carpeted bedrooms. In addition to the granite counters, the kitchen has an eating bar, with additional room for a dining table, and opens into the main living area. An added bonus is the extra storage space. This condo provides a full-sized Washer and Dryer. A balcony offers great views of the Wasatch Mountains. The community clubhouse features two pools, an over-sized exercise room and play room. Water, Sewer and Garbage are paid by the Home Owners Association.
Sorry, no pets. For more information or a showing email wpm@wasatchpm.com or call 801-980-1186.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 have any available units?
74 East Resaca Drive B-8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midvale, UT.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 have?
Some of 74 East Resaca Drive B-8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 currently offering any rent specials?
74 East Resaca Drive B-8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 pet-friendly?
No, 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midvale.
Does 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 offer parking?
No, 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 does not offer parking.
Does 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 have a pool?
Yes, 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 has a pool.
Does 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 have accessible units?
No, 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 does not have accessible units.
Does 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 East Resaca Drive B-8 does not have units with dishwashers.
