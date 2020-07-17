74 East Resaca Drive B-8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Great 3 Bedroom Sandy Condo Now Available - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is on the second floor of a great condo community in Sandy. It features wood floors, granite kitchen counters and carpeted bedrooms. In addition to the granite counters, the kitchen has an eating bar, with additional room for a dining table, and opens into the main living area. An added bonus is the extra storage space. This condo provides a full-sized Washer and Dryer. A balcony offers great views of the Wasatch Mountains. The community clubhouse features two pools, an over-sized exercise room and play room. Water, Sewer and Garbage are paid by the Home Owners Association.

Sorry, no pets. For more information or a showing email wpm@wasatchpm.com or call 801-980-1186.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2640775)