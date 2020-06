Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport ceiling fan carpet

7348 W. Copperview Dr Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Magna Condo. Pets Welcome - This 3 bedroom home is located in a HOA neighborhood. 2 level condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the 2nd level. Main level has living room (carpeted), kitchen (tile), powder room, and washer and dryer hookups. Access to the backyard. Rooms have ceiling fans. Large private fenced backyard with a small storage shed. Pets Welcome with a pet deposit and a pet rent. Carport parking. Tenant is in charge of taking care of the lawn including watering (has sprinkler system). Close to highway 201. Quickly growing area. Apply today!



