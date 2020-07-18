Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

867 W 2700 N Available 08/28/20 PET FRIENDLY - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN LEHI - SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN LEHI

Ivory Ridge Parkside

867 W 2700 N.

Lehi, UT 84043



3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath

2 Car Garage

2,300 Sq. Ft.

2015 Year Built

$1,795 Rent - monthly

$1,795 Deposit (oac)

$105 Amenities Package - monthly

Dogs allowed under 35lbs. (Limit 2)

$400 additional deposit per pet

$50/mo additional rent per pet

$200 Pet application fee per pet

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

12 Month Lease (Renewable to 12 months)

Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS****



Imagine living in this beautiful home full of light set in a park-like community! It boasts a formal living room leading to an open great room, which includes the large family room and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances (fridge included!). The full master suite features double sinks, a large walk-in closet, and separate shower/soaking tub. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, electric W/D hook-up. 1706 sf. finished space. Amazing Location in the heart of "Silicone Slopes" (Adobe, IM Flash, Microsoft, Etc.) with top schools and great shopping.



**CURRENT OFFER: $200 OFF APRIL RENT**



This house is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Eagle Crest Elementary, Lehi Jr. High School, Skyridge High School.



- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage and amenities

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- Amenities package covers: Common area maintenance



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



