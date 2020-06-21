All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5121 N Marble Fox Way

5121 N Marble Fox Way · No Longer Available
Location

5121 N Marble Fox Way, Lehi, UT 84043

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN END-UNIT TOWNHOME LEHI - TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN TOWNHOME LEHI
Canyon Trail Community
5121 N Marble Fox Way
Lehi, UT 84043

4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath
2 Car Garage
2,122 Sq. Ft.
2020 Year Built
$1,750 Rent - monthly
$1,750 Deposit (oac)
$150 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
12 Month Lease (12 month renewal)

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPERS/NO PETS****

Imagine returning home after such a short commute that you're enjoying a lively game of tennis or relaxing by the pool with friends before cooking up a BBQ dinner just out the sliding glass door, a unique feature only in end units, like this one. This BRAND NEW beautiful home boasts many upgrades including beautiful laminate flooring, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The Master Suite includes an ensuite bath with double vanity. Fridge and Washer/Dryer are included. 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Part of the exclusive Traverse Mountain HOA with tennis court, clubhouse with gym, hiking and biking trails, and a resort style pool with kids play area. Conveniently located just 7 min from I-15, 4 min from Traverse Mountain Outlets, and 9 min from Thanksgiving Point, with many restaurants, entertainment, schools, churches, and parks in the area!

Biking Trails; Club House; Playground; Pool; Tennis Court

This townhome is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Traverse Mountain Elementary, Lehi Junior High School, Skyridge High School.

- Tenant pays ALL utilities
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- Owner pays HOA fees
- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPERS/NO PETS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

