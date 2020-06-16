Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4449 W 2550 N Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN HOLBROOK FARMS - BRAND NEW LEHI HOME

Holbrook Farms

4449 W 2550 N

Lehi, UT 84043



3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath

2 Car Garage

2,308 Sq. Ft.

2019 Year Built

$1,795 Rent - monthly

$1,795 Deposit (oac)

$105 Amenities Package - monthly

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

12 Month Lease (12 month renewal)



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



Imagine a quick commute home with time to relax and gather with friends in your spacious great room filled with abundant natural light. Enjoy more time for you, with a location in the Holbrook Farms community, just 8 min from the freeway, along multiple routes! This charming BRAND NEW home boasts quality finishes such as gleaming laminate flooring, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find a large master retreat with ceiling fan and ensuite master bath including double sinks and a huge walk in shower. The rear entry two car garage and driveway make for plenty of room for guests! Close to schools, shopping, parks, dining, and entertainment.



This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Liberty Hills Elementary, Willow Creek Middle School, Lehi High School.



- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Amenities

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028859)