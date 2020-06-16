All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4449 W 2550 N

4449 W 2550 N · (801) 874-5902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4449 W 2550 N, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4449 W 2550 N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4449 W 2550 N Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN HOLBROOK FARMS - BRAND NEW LEHI HOME
Holbrook Farms
4449 W 2550 N
Lehi, UT 84043

3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath
2 Car Garage
2,308 Sq. Ft.
2019 Year Built
$1,795 Rent - monthly
$1,795 Deposit (oac)
$105 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
12 Month Lease (12 month renewal)

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

Imagine a quick commute home with time to relax and gather with friends in your spacious great room filled with abundant natural light. Enjoy more time for you, with a location in the Holbrook Farms community, just 8 min from the freeway, along multiple routes! This charming BRAND NEW home boasts quality finishes such as gleaming laminate flooring, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you'll find a large master retreat with ceiling fan and ensuite master bath including double sinks and a huge walk in shower. The rear entry two car garage and driveway make for plenty of room for guests! Close to schools, shopping, parks, dining, and entertainment.

This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Liberty Hills Elementary, Willow Creek Middle School, Lehi High School.

- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Amenities
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4449 W 2550 N have any available units?
4449 W 2550 N has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4449 W 2550 N have?
Some of 4449 W 2550 N's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4449 W 2550 N currently offering any rent specials?
4449 W 2550 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 W 2550 N pet-friendly?
No, 4449 W 2550 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 4449 W 2550 N offer parking?
Yes, 4449 W 2550 N does offer parking.
Does 4449 W 2550 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4449 W 2550 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 W 2550 N have a pool?
No, 4449 W 2550 N does not have a pool.
Does 4449 W 2550 N have accessible units?
No, 4449 W 2550 N does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 W 2550 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4449 W 2550 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4449 W 2550 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4449 W 2550 N does not have units with air conditioning.
