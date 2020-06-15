4443 N Foxtrail Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

House- 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft. ( Unfinished Basement), Built in 2012

This House Includes a Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, High and Vaulted Ceilings, Tile Floors, Walk-In Pantry and Closets, Dining Room and Living Room, Master Suite with Garden Tub, Washer/ Dryer INCLUDED, Cold Storage, Fully Landscaped Yard, Central A/C, and a 2 Car Garage

No Smoking and Pets Negotiable

Renters Liability Required

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

Rent- $2150/Month Deposit $2150



"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124