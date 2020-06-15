4443 N Foxtrail Dr

Amenities
House- 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft. ( Unfinished Basement), Built in 2012
This House Includes a Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, High and Vaulted Ceilings, Tile Floors, Walk-In Pantry and Closets, Dining Room and Living Room, Master Suite with Garden Tub, Washer/ Dryer INCLUDED, Cold Storage, Fully Landscaped Yard, Central A/C, and a 2 Car Garage
No Smoking and Pets Negotiable
Renters Liability Required
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
Rent- $2150/Month Deposit $2150
"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent
For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124