Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

4443 N Foxtrail Dr

4443 N Foxtrail Dr · (385) 282-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House- 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft. ( Unfinished Basement), Built in 2012
This House Includes a Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Granite Counter-Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms, High and Vaulted Ceilings, Tile Floors, Walk-In Pantry and Closets, Dining Room and Living Room, Master Suite with Garden Tub, Washer/ Dryer INCLUDED, Cold Storage, Fully Landscaped Yard, Central A/C, and a 2 Car Garage
No Smoking and Pets Negotiable
Renters Liability Required
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
Rent- $2150/Month Deposit $2150

"TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE"
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 N Foxtrail Dr have any available units?
4443 N Foxtrail Dr has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4443 N Foxtrail Dr have?
Some of 4443 N Foxtrail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 N Foxtrail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4443 N Foxtrail Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 N Foxtrail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4443 N Foxtrail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4443 N Foxtrail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4443 N Foxtrail Dr does offer parking.
Does 4443 N Foxtrail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4443 N Foxtrail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 N Foxtrail Dr have a pool?
No, 4443 N Foxtrail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4443 N Foxtrail Dr have accessible units?
No, 4443 N Foxtrail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 N Foxtrail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4443 N Foxtrail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4443 N Foxtrail Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4443 N Foxtrail Dr has units with air conditioning.
