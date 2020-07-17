Amenities

4077 W. 1650 N. Available 07/22/20 ** PET FRIENDLY** Beautiful 4 Bedroom Exchange Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the Exchange Community. 4 bedrooms upstairs, vaulted ceilings, large master bathroom with a upgraded master shower, huge walk in closet, 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement.



The Exchange is a newer, master-planned community located in the sought-after city of Lehi. It’s minutes away from the heart of Silicon Slopes, allowing commuters fast access to the I-15 corridor, and a close proximity to Thanksgiving Point, The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, and a myriad of other restaurants and stores. Besides the amazing location, this community boasts tons of amenities, such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and pickleball courts.



Google Maps places it wrong. Driving Directions: Head west on 2100 N. Lehi Hwy 85, turn south on 3600 W, turn west on 1700 N, turn south on 4100 W, turn east on 1650 N.



Features:

- Pet Friendly with additional fees

- HOA amenities: Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Park, Pool, Pickelball Courts, Tot lot

- 2 car garage

- Laundry hookups

- unfinished basement for storage

- nice appliances



Terms:

- 12 month lease

- $1795/mo rent

- Utilities will be billed at a flat rate of $155.00 per month through our Equal Pay Utility Program

- HOA Fee is $125.00/mo

- Pets allowed with owner approval and additional fees

- Security deposit equal to 1 months rent ($250 non-refundable)

- Applicants must meet minimum criteria, including credit and background checks.



Apply online at www.ameritrue.com/vacancies



Call office at 801-473-1127



Minimum Criteria (Including but not limited to)

Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

*Photos are of a similar unit*



