3876 North Davencourt Loop

Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today!



This town-home is conveniently located in the up and coming area of Lehi, It is close to many great restaurants and shopping. This town home features a large living area, dining and kitchen. On the upper floor is the master bedroom a second bedroom and full bath. In the basement is another master bedroom and additional living space.



All adults age 18 and older need to apply.

Application Fee $50

Rent $1595

Deposit $1595 (No Security Deposit Required for Qualified Applicants)

One Time Lease Fee $300

Utilities not included.

12 Month Lease Option Available.

No Smoking.



Pet Policy:There is a 35 lbs weight limit and a 1 pet max per home with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for the pet and the pet rent is $50 per month. Dogs & Cats allowed, pets must be pre approved by our office by submitting a photo to admin@tieronere.com



If you want to apply for the property visit our website at www.TierOneRents.com



https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/tieronerents/tenantApplication.action



If you would like to view other listing we have available please go to www.TierOneRents.com



