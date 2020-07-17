All apartments in Lehi
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3876 North Davencourt Loop

3876 North Davencourt Loop East · No Longer Available
Location

3876 North Davencourt Loop East, Lehi, UT 84043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please call 801-666-2446 to register to view this property today!

This town-home is conveniently located in the up and coming area of Lehi, It is close to many great restaurants and shopping. This town home features a large living area, dining and kitchen. On the upper floor is the master bedroom a second bedroom and full bath. In the basement is another master bedroom and additional living space.

All adults age 18 and older need to apply.
Application Fee $50
Rent $1595
Deposit $1595 (No Security Deposit Required for Qualified Applicants)
One Time Lease Fee $300
Utilities not included.
12 Month Lease Option Available.
No Smoking.

Pet Policy:There is a 35 lbs weight limit and a 1 pet max per home with some breed restrictions.There is a $300 deposit required for the pet and the pet rent is $50 per month. Dogs & Cats allowed, pets must be pre approved by our office by submitting a photo to admin@tieronere.com

If you want to apply for the property visit our website at www.TierOneRents.com

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/tieronerents/tenantApplication.action

If you would like to view other listing we have available please go to www.TierOneRents.com

Professionally managed by TierOne Real Estate LLC, LIC#5800175
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

