All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 3633 W 2330 N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
3633 W 2330 N
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

3633 W 2330 N

3633 W 2330 N · (801) 874-5902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3633 W 2330 N, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3633 W 2330 N · Avail. Jul 31

$1,695

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3633 W 2330 N Available 07/31/20 NEW LEHI TOWNHOME AT NORTH POINT - NEW LEHI TOWNHOME
North Pointe
3633 W 2330 N
Lehi, UT 84043

4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath
2 Car Garage
2,353 Sq. Ft.
2019 Year Built
$1,695 Rent - monthly
$1,695 Deposit (oac)
$105 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
12 Month Lease (12 Month Renewal)

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

Imagine a quick commute home with time to get together with friends, play a round of basketball or jump into the community pool, then head home to relax! Enjoy more time for you, with a location in the desirable North Pointe community, just 8 min from the freeway, along multiple routes! This stunning BRAND NEW LARGE townhome boasts a spacious great room with wood laminate floors, upgraded kitchen including quartz counter tops, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry! UPGRADES GALORE! Four large bedrooms and laundry are upstairs, including master suite with double sinks, toilet room, and walk in closet! Central heating, AC and tank-less water heater for on-demand hot water. Private two car garage and driveway for guests! Refrigerator is included.

This condo is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Riverview Elementary, Willow Creek Middle School, Lehi High School.

- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage and amenities.
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- Amenities package covers: Common Area Maintenance, Clubhouse and Pool

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5503503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 W 2330 N have any available units?
3633 W 2330 N has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3633 W 2330 N have?
Some of 3633 W 2330 N's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633 W 2330 N currently offering any rent specials?
3633 W 2330 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 W 2330 N pet-friendly?
No, 3633 W 2330 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 3633 W 2330 N offer parking?
Yes, 3633 W 2330 N offers parking.
Does 3633 W 2330 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 W 2330 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 W 2330 N have a pool?
Yes, 3633 W 2330 N has a pool.
Does 3633 W 2330 N have accessible units?
No, 3633 W 2330 N does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 W 2330 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3633 W 2330 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3633 W 2330 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3633 W 2330 N has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3633 W 2330 N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi 3 BedroomsLehi Apartments with Balconies
Lehi Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UT
Springville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTSyracuse, UTEagle Mountain, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity