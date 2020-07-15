Amenities

3633 W 2330 N Available 07/31/20 NEW LEHI TOWNHOME AT NORTH POINT - NEW LEHI TOWNHOME

North Pointe

3633 W 2330 N

Lehi, UT 84043



4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath

2 Car Garage

2,353 Sq. Ft.

2019 Year Built

$1,695 Rent - monthly

$1,695 Deposit (oac)

$105 Amenities Package - monthly

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

12 Month Lease (12 Month Renewal)



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



Imagine a quick commute home with time to get together with friends, play a round of basketball or jump into the community pool, then head home to relax! Enjoy more time for you, with a location in the desirable North Pointe community, just 8 min from the freeway, along multiple routes! This stunning BRAND NEW LARGE townhome boasts a spacious great room with wood laminate floors, upgraded kitchen including quartz counter tops, pendant lights, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry! UPGRADES GALORE! Four large bedrooms and laundry are upstairs, including master suite with double sinks, toilet room, and walk in closet! Central heating, AC and tank-less water heater for on-demand hot water. Private two car garage and driveway for guests! Refrigerator is included.



This condo is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Riverview Elementary, Willow Creek Middle School, Lehi High School.



- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage and amenities.

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- Amenities package covers: Common Area Maintenance, Clubhouse and Pool



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5503503)