3461 N Forehand Lane Available 08/17/20 Ivory Ridge Clubhouse Town Home - Town Home built 2007, total sq ft 2248, finished sq ft 1575. Home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. High/vaulted ceilings, tile floors, walk-in closets. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, granite countertops. Partially finished basement, covered patio. 2 car garage parking with guest parking. Cable ready, Access to Ivory Ridge clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts, and community playground.

No Smoking, e-cigarettes or vaping, NO PETS



Rent $1750/Refundable Deposit $2050

Deposit includes a $300 non-refundable deposit for carpet cleaning.



**Tenant pays electricity, gas** plus $100/month flat fee for water/sewer/trash

Renters insurance required.



