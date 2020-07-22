All apartments in Lehi
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

3461 N Forehand Lane

3461 North Forehand Lane · (801) 224-0033 ext. 200
Location

3461 North Forehand Lane, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3461 N Forehand Lane · Avail. Aug 17

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2248 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
3461 N Forehand Lane Available 08/17/20 Ivory Ridge Clubhouse Town Home - Town Home built 2007, total sq ft 2248, finished sq ft 1575. Home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. High/vaulted ceilings, tile floors, walk-in closets. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, granite countertops. Partially finished basement, covered patio. 2 car garage parking with guest parking. Cable ready, Access to Ivory Ridge clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts, and community playground.
No Smoking, e-cigarettes or vaping, NO PETS

Rent $1750/Refundable Deposit $2050
Deposit includes a $300 non-refundable deposit for carpet cleaning.

**Tenant pays electricity, gas** plus $100/month flat fee for water/sewer/trash
Renters insurance required.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2860039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3461 N Forehand Lane have any available units?
3461 N Forehand Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3461 N Forehand Lane have?
Some of 3461 N Forehand Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3461 N Forehand Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3461 N Forehand Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3461 N Forehand Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3461 N Forehand Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 3461 N Forehand Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3461 N Forehand Lane offers parking.
Does 3461 N Forehand Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3461 N Forehand Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3461 N Forehand Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3461 N Forehand Lane has a pool.
Does 3461 N Forehand Lane have accessible units?
No, 3461 N Forehand Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3461 N Forehand Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3461 N Forehand Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3461 N Forehand Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3461 N Forehand Lane has units with air conditioning.
