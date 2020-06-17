3347 N. 100 W.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome -



View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC



Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom with double sinks. Laundry is located on the upper floor with the bedrooms. Close to shopping and entertainment with easy access to the Freeway. It comes with a two car garage and additional parking behind the property. Tons of storage in the unfinished basement. Beautiful appliances with Gas range, water softener, and washer/dryer hookups. HOA provided Club House, tennis courts, swimming pools, and gym. This property will not last long so call Ameritrue Real Estate & Management to set up an appointment to have a showing.



Utilities will be billed at a flat rate of $146.00 a month through our Equal Pay Utility Program

Dogs allowed at owners discretion and with additional fees.



801-473-1127 or apply at Ameritrue.com/vacancies



A minimum credit score of 600

Must have an income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

The security deposit will be equal to one month's rent ($200 non-refundable)

Occupancy limit is 2 per bedroom



No Cats Allowed



