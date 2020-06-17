All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 3347 N. 100 W..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
3347 N. 100 W.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3347 N. 100 W.

3347 North 100 West · (801) 473-1127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3347 North 100 West, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3347 N. 100 W. · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Pet friendly! 2 bed 2.5 bath Townhome -

View our virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UgLh9vNFsBC

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in a great Lehi location. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom with double sinks. Laundry is located on the upper floor with the bedrooms. Close to shopping and entertainment with easy access to the Freeway. It comes with a two car garage and additional parking behind the property. Tons of storage in the unfinished basement. Beautiful appliances with Gas range, water softener, and washer/dryer hookups. HOA provided Club House, tennis courts, swimming pools, and gym. This property will not last long so call Ameritrue Real Estate & Management to set up an appointment to have a showing.

Utilities will be billed at a flat rate of $146.00 a month through our Equal Pay Utility Program
Dogs allowed at owners discretion and with additional fees.

801-473-1127 or apply at Ameritrue.com/vacancies

A minimum credit score of 600
Must have an income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
The security deposit will be equal to one month's rent ($200 non-refundable)
Occupancy limit is 2 per bedroom

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5611372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 N. 100 W. have any available units?
3347 N. 100 W. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3347 N. 100 W. have?
Some of 3347 N. 100 W.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 N. 100 W. currently offering any rent specials?
3347 N. 100 W. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 N. 100 W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3347 N. 100 W. is pet friendly.
Does 3347 N. 100 W. offer parking?
Yes, 3347 N. 100 W. does offer parking.
Does 3347 N. 100 W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 N. 100 W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 N. 100 W. have a pool?
Yes, 3347 N. 100 W. has a pool.
Does 3347 N. 100 W. have accessible units?
No, 3347 N. 100 W. does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 N. 100 W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3347 N. 100 W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3347 N. 100 W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3347 N. 100 W. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3347 N. 100 W.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity