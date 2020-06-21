All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2231 N 2450 W

2231 North 2450 West · (801) 655-2449
Location

2231 North 2450 West, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2231 N 2450 W · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1789 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
2231 N 2450 W Available 07/01/20 Awesome Thanksgiving Point Location!!! - Beautiful home near Thanksgiving Point available now! Minutes away from Megaplex Theater, Traverse Mountain Outlets & Thanksgiving Point Museums & Gardens.

Highlight Features:
- Located in Cranberry Farms Community
- Newer Flooring and appliances
- Fenced Yard
- Automated Sprinkler System with grey water
- Awesome location, located close to wall avenue
- Community Pool & Pool House
- Central AC
- Electric Heating

3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,789 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,600
Security Deposit $1,600

Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity & Gas
Owner Pays - HOA

Parking: 2 Car Garage + Driveway

Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Hookups

Amenities: Community Pool & Pool House

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

