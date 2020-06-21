Amenities
2231 N 2450 W Available 07/01/20 Awesome Thanksgiving Point Location!!! - Beautiful home near Thanksgiving Point available now! Minutes away from Megaplex Theater, Traverse Mountain Outlets & Thanksgiving Point Museums & Gardens.
Highlight Features:
- Located in Cranberry Farms Community
- Newer Flooring and appliances
- Fenced Yard
- Automated Sprinkler System with grey water
- Awesome location, located close to wall avenue
- Community Pool & Pool House
- Central AC
- Electric Heating
3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,789 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,600
Security Deposit $1,600
Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity & Gas
Owner Pays - HOA
Parking: 2 Car Garage + Driveway
Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Hookups
Amenities: Community Pool & Pool House
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2566173)