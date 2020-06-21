Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage pool air conditioning media room

2231 N 2450 W Available 07/01/20 Awesome Thanksgiving Point Location!!! - Beautiful home near Thanksgiving Point available now! Minutes away from Megaplex Theater, Traverse Mountain Outlets & Thanksgiving Point Museums & Gardens.



Highlight Features:

- Located in Cranberry Farms Community

- Newer Flooring and appliances

- Fenced Yard

- Automated Sprinkler System with grey water

- Awesome location, located close to wall avenue

- Community Pool & Pool House

- Central AC

- Electric Heating



3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,789 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,600

Security Deposit $1,600



Utilities:

Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Trash, Electricity & Gas

Owner Pays - HOA



Parking: 2 Car Garage + Driveway



Appliances: Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Hookups



Amenities: Community Pool & Pool House



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



