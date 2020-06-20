1355 West 125 South

Amenities

Amazing house in a great area, located near Pioneer Crossing and right off Lehi Main Street. This house has 5 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, 2190 square feet, and is available immediately! You'll enjoy a spacious 2 car garage, new carpeted floors, newly painted deck, and spacious fully fenced backyard.

No smoking/vaping in or on the property.

Pets are not allowed.



Tenants:

- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 or older

- Responsible for all utilities (Water, gas, electric, sewer, trash)

- Lease setup fee $50

- Renters insurance provided for $16/month

- Landscaping (landscape care)



If interested contact Paul at (801)427-8159 Pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property.