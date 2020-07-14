Greyhawk Townhomes

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $100 - Media Package, $10 Renter's Limited Liability Waiver
Additional: If proof of Renter's Insurance of 100K Liability is not provided with Gryehawk Townhomes added as an Interested or 3rd Party, we require Renter's Limited Liability of $10 per month. That covers the townhome only, not any personal belongings.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $350 for 1st pet, $250 for 2nd pet
fee: $250 1st pet, $150 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet monthly
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, see our list. Up to 100lbs is allowed.
Parking Details: Attached 2 car Garage.