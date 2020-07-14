All apartments in Layton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Greyhawk Townhomes

Open Now until 5:30pm
3310 N 1750 E · (801) 590-3023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT 84040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greyhawk Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
playground
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes. Located just minutes from I-15 and Hill AFB, restaurants, school, and entertainment, makes the perfect place to call home. Greyhawk Townhomes offers the comfort and convenience to suit any lifestyle. Our Spacious floor plans include, beautiful quartz countertops, a full size washer and dryer included, large kitchen pantry, walk in closet, 9ft. ceilings, and a 2 car garage. Greyhawk Townhomes provides a data package with High-Speed Internet and Satellite TV package. All of our residents receive full access to the remarkable amenities. From the outdoor swimming pool, Tot-Lot, fitness center and much more, you will always be able to enjoy the community at Grewhawk Townhomes. Contact Greyhawk Townhomes or Schedule a Tour of the community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $100 - Media Package, $10 Renter's Limited Liability Waiver
Additional: If proof of Renter's Insurance of 100K Liability is not provided with Gryehawk Townhomes added as an Interested or 3rd Party, we require Renter's Limited Liability of $10 per month. That covers the townhome only, not any personal belongings.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $350 for 1st pet, $250 for 2nd pet
fee: $250 1st pet, $150 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet monthly
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, see our list. Up to 100lbs is allowed.
Parking Details: Attached 2 car Garage.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greyhawk Townhomes have any available units?
Greyhawk Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layton, UT.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does Greyhawk Townhomes have?
Some of Greyhawk Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greyhawk Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Greyhawk Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greyhawk Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Greyhawk Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Greyhawk Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Greyhawk Townhomes offers parking.
Does Greyhawk Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greyhawk Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greyhawk Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Greyhawk Townhomes has a pool.
Does Greyhawk Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Greyhawk Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Greyhawk Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greyhawk Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
