Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access playground

Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes. Located just minutes from I-15 and Hill AFB, restaurants, school, and entertainment, makes the perfect place to call home. Greyhawk Townhomes offers the comfort and convenience to suit any lifestyle. Our Spacious floor plans include, beautiful quartz countertops, a full size washer and dryer included, large kitchen pantry, walk in closet, 9ft. ceilings, and a 2 car garage. Greyhawk Townhomes provides a data package with High-Speed Internet and Satellite TV package. All of our residents receive full access to the remarkable amenities. From the outdoor swimming pool, Tot-Lot, fitness center and much more, you will always be able to enjoy the community at Grewhawk Townhomes. Contact Greyhawk Townhomes or Schedule a Tour of the community!