39 Apartments for rent in Layton, UT with garage

Layton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
955 N. 1125 W.
955 North 1125 West, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1368 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Layton - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful townhome located in the heart of Layton.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Stonefield Village
1 Unit Available
1691 North 25 East
1691 North 25 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1728 sqft
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1142 North 3000 East
1142 North 3000 East, Layton, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
3135 sqft
Beautiful 6bed/4bath home located east of 89 on the bench of the mountain in Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2596 N 1600 E
2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1672 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet. Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2918 North 1175 West
2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1445 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Results within 1 mile of Layton

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.
Results within 5 miles of Layton
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1388 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1336 E 6125 S
1336 West 6125 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1156 sqft
Cute town home for rent in Ogden! This is a fantastic town home that is lovely and updated. Great style and charm! This home is very close to down town Ogden and Weber Canyon. Mins away from Weber State! This home also has a large fantastic kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1429 South Sunset Drive
1429 Sunset Drive, Kaysville, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2974 sqft
For lease is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has been converted into a duplex. For lease is the main and upper level of the home.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
154 East Center Street
154 East Center Street, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2082 sqft
Incredible quiet location in Kaysville close to shopping and schools. This well kept home comes ready to move in you only pay Gas bill all other utilities are included. This is a NO pet property.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Muirfield
1 Unit Available
3965 W Augusta Dr.
3965 Augusta Drive, Syracuse, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2527 sqft
3965 W Augusta Dr. Available 07/02/20 A beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home in Syracuse at 3965 W. Augusta Dr. with D. Garage and RV pad. - Please contact Wheeler and Associates about this Beautiful 5 bed 4 bath home at 3965 W. Augusta Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2932 S 1260 W
2932 South 1260 West, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Syracuse Home for Rent - Beautiful home with spacious kitchen and living area. Large master suite with walk in closet and master bath. 2 car garage finished basement. Central air. No pets / No Smoking allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Boysenberry
1 Unit Available
1861 W Parkview Dr.
1861 W Parkview Dr, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2057 sqft
1861 W Parkview Dr. Available 06/19/20 4 bed 3 bath Townhouse for rent in Syracuse - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath townhouse for Rent in Syracuse, Beautiful home with attached garage.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Kara
1 Unit Available
2776 S 1550 W
2776 South 1550 West, Syracuse, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3000 sqft
2776 S. 1550 W. Syracuse - Lovely family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage, office room and family room and possible work out room or 5th bedroom Beautiful neighborhood. Must have a 600 or higher credit score. No pets or smokers.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1237 S 4050 W
1237 South 4050 West, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3022 sqft
Beautiful Brick Rambler 3,022 sq ft home. Located in a very desirable community with a master bedroom and master bathroom with separate tub and shower, walking closet. total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1351 N. 2660 W.
1351 N 2660 W, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
master bedroom with master bath. total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths,front and family room.full fence, 2 car garage, very nice location closed to schools, shopping and quite neighborhood. text 801-725-5587 for showings.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1341 W. 1950 N.
1341 West 1950 North, Clinton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2198 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Clinton - Washer & Dryer Included! - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2 car garage home in Clinton.
City Guide for Layton, UT

If you hold a grudge against taxes (who doesn't though), Layton may be the city for you. In the 1890s, Layton's citizens protested against having to pay taxes to nearby Kaysville, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court and winning.

Layton is a city in Davis County, Utah, with a population of 67,311. It was founded by a Mormon named Christopher Layton in the 1850s. It has a large mall and a heritage museum in addition to a smattering of shops and restaurants around town, leaving locals with an array of options to keep them busy. You definitely wont feel overwhelmed with options in Layton, but it is a nice place to call home once youre ready to settle into a laid-back groove. Homes are wallet-friendly, and with the two cities nearby, you have access to an airport, nightlife, and urban adventure without being in the thick of it all. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Layton, UT

Layton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

