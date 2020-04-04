Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

4470 W 4865 S - *Income Restrictions Apply*



Great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler home. This home features a nice open layout with central air, an automated sprinkler system and one car attached garage. Convenient location! Come see for yourself!



Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4470-w-4865-s



801-890-5942



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1,125 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results



*The owner of this property is an investment fund with a mission focused on providing affordable housing to low- and moderate-income communities. The maximum household income for this property is 80% of the county average median income, or $66,150 annually and you must make at least 2.5 times the rent amount ($42,250) annually to qualify.*



