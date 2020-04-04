All apartments in Kearns
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

4470 W 4865 S

4470 4865 South · (801) 890-5942
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4470 4865 South, Kearns, UT 84118
Kearns

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4470 W 4865 S · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4470 W 4865 S - *Income Restrictions Apply*

Great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler home. This home features a nice open layout with central air, an automated sprinkler system and one car attached garage. Convenient location! Come see for yourself!

Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4470-w-4865-s

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities, renters insurance, yard care and snow removal.

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1,125 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

*The owner of this property is an investment fund with a mission focused on providing affordable housing to low- and moderate-income communities. The maximum household income for this property is 80% of the county average median income, or $66,150 annually and you must make at least 2.5 times the rent amount ($42,250) annually to qualify.*

(RLNE3887413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4470 W 4865 S have any available units?
4470 W 4865 S has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4470 W 4865 S currently offering any rent specials?
4470 W 4865 S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4470 W 4865 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4470 W 4865 S is pet friendly.
Does 4470 W 4865 S offer parking?
Yes, 4470 W 4865 S does offer parking.
Does 4470 W 4865 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4470 W 4865 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4470 W 4865 S have a pool?
No, 4470 W 4865 S does not have a pool.
Does 4470 W 4865 S have accessible units?
No, 4470 W 4865 S does not have accessible units.
Does 4470 W 4865 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4470 W 4865 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4470 W 4865 S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4470 W 4865 S has units with air conditioning.
