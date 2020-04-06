All apartments in Ivins
Ivins, UT
656 South Breann Drive
656 South Breann Drive

656 S Breann Dr · (435) 627-3710
Location

656 S Breann Dr, Ivins, UT 84738

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 656 South Breann Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Brand New- Red Mountain Vista Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage

1,767 sq. feet of Living Space plus a 23deep full size 2-Car Garage, 3 Big Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms. Granite counter tops, throughout the home. Stainless Steel Appliances. 18 Tile Flooring across the entire Main
Level, & in the Bathrooms & Laundry (Carpet in the Bedrooms & Closets). 2-tone Paint (Doors & Trim one color,
Walls & Ceiling 2nd color) 9' Ceilings on the main level. Vaulted Ceiling in the Master Bedroom. Cabinets all with Soft
Close doors and Dovetail drawers. LED Lighting & Fans in every room.. Large walk-in Laundry Room with Granite
Counter top and plenty of storage. Walk-in Pantry with electrical outlets. Large walk-in Tile Shower w/ Bench. Master Soaker Tub With Tile Surround, Separate His & Hers Vanities with Under-mount Sinks. Huge walk-in Closet. Guest Bath includes Granite top, Under-mount Sink & Tile floors. Lots of Storage & Extra Shelving. Walk-in Closet in Bedroom 2. Upgraded Front Entry Door Handle. Brushed Nickel Door Levers Throughout.

Pickle Ball Courts, Walking Trails, Unity Park, Private Pavilion, Private Playground.

Red Mountain Vistas are within 1.5 miles of several schools, the new Santa Clara Harmons grocery store and the recently announced Rocky Vista Medical School. Features stunning views of Red Mountain, Snow Canyon and Kayenta area.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 South Breann Drive have any available units?
656 South Breann Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 656 South Breann Drive have?
Some of 656 South Breann Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 South Breann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
656 South Breann Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 South Breann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 656 South Breann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ivins.
Does 656 South Breann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 656 South Breann Drive does offer parking.
Does 656 South Breann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 South Breann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 South Breann Drive have a pool?
No, 656 South Breann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 656 South Breann Drive have accessible units?
No, 656 South Breann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 656 South Breann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 South Breann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 South Breann Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 South Breann Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
