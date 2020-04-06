656 South Breann Drive

Amenities

Brand New- Red Mountain Vista Town Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage



1,767 sq. feet of Living Space plus a 23deep full size 2-Car Garage, 3 Big Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms. Granite counter tops, throughout the home. Stainless Steel Appliances. 18 Tile Flooring across the entire Main

Level, & in the Bathrooms & Laundry (Carpet in the Bedrooms & Closets). 2-tone Paint (Doors & Trim one color,

Walls & Ceiling 2nd color) 9' Ceilings on the main level. Vaulted Ceiling in the Master Bedroom. Cabinets all with Soft

Close doors and Dovetail drawers. LED Lighting & Fans in every room.. Large walk-in Laundry Room with Granite

Counter top and plenty of storage. Walk-in Pantry with electrical outlets. Large walk-in Tile Shower w/ Bench. Master Soaker Tub With Tile Surround, Separate His & Hers Vanities with Under-mount Sinks. Huge walk-in Closet. Guest Bath includes Granite top, Under-mount Sink & Tile floors. Lots of Storage & Extra Shelving. Walk-in Closet in Bedroom 2. Upgraded Front Entry Door Handle. Brushed Nickel Door Levers Throughout.



Pickle Ball Courts, Walking Trails, Unity Park, Private Pavilion, Private Playground.



Red Mountain Vistas are within 1.5 miles of several schools, the new Santa Clara Harmons grocery store and the recently announced Rocky Vista Medical School. Features stunning views of Red Mountain, Snow Canyon and Kayenta area.



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

12 Month Lease. No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



