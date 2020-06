Amenities

4405 S 2700 E Available 07/01/20 ** Dog Friendly Property** Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. - Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. Well cared for exterior spaces. Basement partially finished with storage space and bonus room. Washer and Dryer included but not guaranteed.



Utilities charged at a rate of $200 a month through our equal pay utility program.



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

No Smoking

Dog Friendly- Up to 2 small- medium size dogs ( With additional fees per pet)



No Cats Allowed



