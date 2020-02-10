All apartments in Holladay
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:30 PM

2220 E Murray Holladay Road

2220 Murray Holladay Road · (801) 876-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT 84117
Historic Holladay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available 05/18/2020. This neat well cared for home is in Holladay in the Aix La Chapelle Condominium complex. Beautiful grounds with a swimming pool. Assigned parking. Laundry onsite. Additional storage closet included. This condo is minutes away from the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and Parleys Canyon. Sorry no pets. Renter to pay $100/mo for electricity, gas, water, sewer and trash. Renter to pay additional $30/mo for ownerâs eviction protection, furnace filter service and account access. Quality filters will be conveniently sent to your home. Clean filters can save you about 15% on utility bills, and ensures a healthy home environment. To see this home please call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 E Murray Holladay Road have any available units?
2220 E Murray Holladay Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2220 E Murray Holladay Road have?
Some of 2220 E Murray Holladay Road's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 E Murray Holladay Road currently offering any rent specials?
2220 E Murray Holladay Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 E Murray Holladay Road pet-friendly?
No, 2220 E Murray Holladay Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holladay.
Does 2220 E Murray Holladay Road offer parking?
Yes, 2220 E Murray Holladay Road does offer parking.
Does 2220 E Murray Holladay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 E Murray Holladay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 E Murray Holladay Road have a pool?
Yes, 2220 E Murray Holladay Road has a pool.
Does 2220 E Murray Holladay Road have accessible units?
No, 2220 E Murray Holladay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 E Murray Holladay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 E Murray Holladay Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 E Murray Holladay Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 E Murray Holladay Road does not have units with air conditioning.
