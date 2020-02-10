2220 E Murray Holladay Road

Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Available 05/18/2020. This neat well cared for home is in Holladay in the Aix La Chapelle Condominium complex. Beautiful grounds with a swimming pool. Assigned parking. Laundry onsite. Additional storage closet included. This condo is minutes away from the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon and Parleys Canyon. Sorry no pets. Renter to pay $100/mo for electricity, gas, water, sewer and trash. Renter to pay additional $30/mo for ownerâs eviction protection, furnace filter service and account access. Quality filters will be conveniently sent to your home. Clean filters can save you about 15% on utility bills, and ensures a healthy home environment. To see this home please call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.