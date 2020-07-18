2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150

Amenities
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - Highlight Features
- Partially Furnished
- Hardwood Floors
- Remodeled Bathroom
- Awesome Community
- Gas Fireplace
Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq. ft.
Monthly Rent $850
Security Deposit $850
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range & Microwave
Parking: Assigned Parking Space
Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Electricity
Owner Pays - Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA
Walkable Amenities Within Minutes!
- Exercise Room
- 2 Saunas
- 2 Swimming Pools
- 14 Restaurants
- Boutique Shopping
- New Harmon's Grocery
- Soho Food Park
- VIP Movie Theater
- Salons
- Parks & Trails
Location: Aix La Chappelle Condo's in Holladay Utah.
*Aix La Chapelle, known as "The Old French Village," is conveniently located near downtown Holladay. We are an owner occupied HOA condominium community, designed for adult living*
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.
To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.
http://resepm.com/available-rentals/
