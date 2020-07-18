All apartments in Holladay
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150

2220 Murray Holladay Road · (801) 655-2449
Location

2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT 84117
Historic Holladay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150 · Avail. now

$850

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
sauna
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - Highlight Features
- Partially Furnished
- Hardwood Floors
- Remodeled Bathroom
- Awesome Community
- Gas Fireplace

Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq. ft.

Monthly Rent $850
Security Deposit $850

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range & Microwave

Parking: Assigned Parking Space

Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Electricity
Owner Pays - Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA

Walkable Amenities Within Minutes!
- Exercise Room
- 2 Saunas
- 2 Swimming Pools
- 14 Restaurants
- Boutique Shopping
- New Harmon's Grocery
- Soho Food Park
- VIP Movie Theater
- Salons
- Parks & Trails

Location: Aix La Chappelle Condo's in Holladay Utah.

*Aix La Chapelle, known as "The Old French Village," is conveniently located near downtown Holladay. We are an owner occupied HOA condominium community, designed for adult living*

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

