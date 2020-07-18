2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150

Amenities

Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - Highlight Features

- Partially Furnished

- Hardwood Floors

- Remodeled Bathroom

- Awesome Community

- Gas Fireplace



Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq. ft.



Monthly Rent $850

Security Deposit $850



Appliances: Refrigerator, Range & Microwave



Parking: Assigned Parking Space



Utilities:

Tenant Pays - Electricity

Owner Pays - Gas, Water, Sewer, Trash & HOA



Walkable Amenities Within Minutes!

- Exercise Room

- 2 Saunas

- 2 Swimming Pools

- 14 Restaurants

- Boutique Shopping

- New Harmon's Grocery

- Soho Food Park

- VIP Movie Theater

- Salons

- Parks & Trails



Location: Aix La Chappelle Condo's in Holladay Utah.



*Aix La Chapelle, known as "The Old French Village," is conveniently located near downtown Holladay. We are an owner occupied HOA condominium community, designed for adult living*



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



