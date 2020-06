Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport on-site laundry parking tennis court

50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!! Living is easy in this impressive, and updated residence. This units floor plan encompasses 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The tall ceilings create a bright and spacious atmosphere. While the fully equipped kitchen and INCLUDED WASHER/DRYER combo provide luxury living. A/C included. On site tennis and basketball court make staying active a breeze. Don't miss out on this property, call today!