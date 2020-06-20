Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

14421 S Oakfield Way Available 06/17/20 The Overlook in Herriman - Gorgeous Townhome - ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the following



Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)



PARKING:

2 Car Attached Garage



COMMUNITY:

The Overlook at Rosecrest is an astonishing community located on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. This convenient location allows access to great entertainment, limitless outdoor activities, and breathtaking views.



Additional great features located nearby:



Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beach front)

Herriman Towne Center

10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking

J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center

Numerous Parks

REAL Monarchs Stadium



