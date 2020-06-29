14352 Cobden Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

ADDITIONAL INFO:

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the Following:

• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit Reporting Services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH Payments

Resident Portal Access

Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High-Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal

Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)

PARKING:

2-Car Attached Garage



COMMUNITY:

The Overlook at Rosecrest is a premier community located on the west side of Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. Those living in the gorgeous townhomes enjoy excellent views of the Wasatch Mountains to the east, Oquirrh Mountains to the west, Traverse Ridge to the south, and the Great Salt Lake on the northwest. This convenient location also allows access to a variety of entertainment, outdoor activities, and world-class restaurants.



Additional Features Located Nearby:

• Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beachfront)

• Herriman Towne Center

• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking

• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center

• Several Parks and Community Recreation Areas

• REAL Monarchs Stadium



