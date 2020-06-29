All apartments in Herriman
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

14352 Cobden Court

14352 South Cobden Court · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14352 South Cobden Court, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,410

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1443 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
2-Car Attached Garage

COMMUNITY:
The Overlook at Rosecrest is a premier community located on the west side of Salt Lake Valley in Herriman, Utah. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. Those living in the gorgeous townhomes enjoy excellent views of the Wasatch Mountains to the east, Oquirrh Mountains to the west, Traverse Ridge to the south, and the Great Salt Lake on the northwest. This convenient location also allows access to a variety of entertainment, outdoor activities, and world-class restaurants.

Additional Features Located Nearby:
• Black Ridge Reservoir (900+ feet of beachfront)
• Herriman Towne Center
• 10+ Miles of Trails for Hiking and Biking
• J.L. Sorenson Recreation Center
• Several Parks and Community Recreation Areas
• REAL Monarchs Stadium

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,410, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,410, Available 8/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

