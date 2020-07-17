All apartments in Eagle Mountain
8084 North Ridge Loop East #5
Last updated July 17 2020

8084 North Ridge Loop East #5

8084 North Ridge Loop East · (801) 616-2726
Location

8084 North Ridge Loop East, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Wood Floors, Very Nice Condo - 3bd/2ba, 1218 sqft condo. Second floor, beautiful wood floors and has a balcony off the front room with an extra storage closet. Included: central air, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, washer & dryer hookups. The clubhouse has a playground and a pool.

$1175 rent, $1175 security deposit. Water and HOA fee included. First months rent will be prorated to the day you take tenancy, Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the grounds, pets are not allowed. One year contract required. Sqft measurement is provided by county records.

Before filling out an application you need to tour the property. Then visit our website www.kasteelproperty.com to fill out an application. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.

For a tour call or text Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.

Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.

8084 North Ridge Loop East #F5
Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2427223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 have any available units?
8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 have?
Some of 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 currently offering any rent specials?
8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 pet-friendly?
No, 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Mountain.
Does 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 offer parking?
No, 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 does not offer parking.
Does 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 have a pool?
Yes, 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 has a pool.
Does 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 have accessible units?
No, 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 has units with air conditioning.
