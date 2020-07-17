Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

8084 North Ridge Loop East #5 Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Wood Floors, Very Nice Condo - 3bd/2ba, 1218 sqft condo. Second floor, beautiful wood floors and has a balcony off the front room with an extra storage closet. Included: central air, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, microwave, washer & dryer hookups. The clubhouse has a playground and a pool.



$1175 rent, $1175 security deposit. Water and HOA fee included. First months rent will be prorated to the day you take tenancy, Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the grounds, pets are not allowed. One year contract required. Sqft measurement is provided by county records.



Before filling out an application you need to tour the property. Then visit our website www.kasteelproperty.com to fill out an application. Office number for Kasteel Property Management 801-787-1177.



For a tour call or text Jeff at Kasteel Property Management 801-616-2726.



Please be prepared with the address to reference the property you are calling about.



8084 North Ridge Loop East #F5

Eagle Mountain, UT 84005



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2427223)