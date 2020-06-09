All apartments in Eagle Mountain
8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4

8043 North Ridge Loop East · (385) 282-4663
Location

8043 North Ridge Loop East, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Great condo location! Enter into open living room, kitchen and dining room. Walking down the hall to laundry on your left, two bedroom to the right with main bath accross from bedrooms. Master is at end of hall with large master bath, walkin closet. Great Condo setting.
Tenant pays gas and electric.
No Pet, No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 have any available units?
8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 have?
Some of 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 currently offering any rent specials?
8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 pet-friendly?
No, 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Mountain.
Does 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 offer parking?
No, 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 does not offer parking.
Does 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 have a pool?
Yes, 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 has a pool.
Does 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 have accessible units?
No, 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 does not have accessible units.
Does 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8043 N Ridge Loop Rd J4 has units with air conditioning.
