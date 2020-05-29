All apartments in Eagle Mountain
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:14 AM

7856 North Windhover Road

7856 North Windhover Road · (385) 269-9222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7856 North Windhover Road, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Eagle Mountain! This spacious floor plan features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. End the day relaxing inside by the cozy fireplace or outside on the back patio. Don?t miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7856 North Windhover Road have any available units?
7856 North Windhover Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7856 North Windhover Road have?
Some of 7856 North Windhover Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7856 North Windhover Road currently offering any rent specials?
7856 North Windhover Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7856 North Windhover Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7856 North Windhover Road is pet friendly.
Does 7856 North Windhover Road offer parking?
No, 7856 North Windhover Road does not offer parking.
Does 7856 North Windhover Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7856 North Windhover Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7856 North Windhover Road have a pool?
No, 7856 North Windhover Road does not have a pool.
Does 7856 North Windhover Road have accessible units?
No, 7856 North Windhover Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7856 North Windhover Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7856 North Windhover Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7856 North Windhover Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7856 North Windhover Road does not have units with air conditioning.
