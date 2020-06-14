Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Eagle Mountain, UT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eagle Mountain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2106 E Summit Way
2106 Summit Way, Eagle Mountain, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2356 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2356 Sq. Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Eagle Mountain
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Aldara Apartment Homes
1256 N Commerce Dr, Saratoga Springs, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1426 sqft
We believe that luxury is more than just what you can see on a tour. Its about how you live after you move into Aldara Apartments in Saratoga Springs. The keys of true luxury are privacy, flexibility, and the ability to live the lifestyle you choose.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1485 N June St
1485 N June St, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1675 sqft
3bed/2.5bath In the Heart of Saratoga - Recently remodeled kitchen that features mosaic tile back splash, and laminate wood floors through out the spacious main level. New paint throughout gorgeous home to brighten it up.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2002 S Clydesdale Cir
2002 South Clydesdale Circle, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2300 sqft
This beautiful apartment comes fully updated with stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors and custom paint throughout. Enjoy a cozy custom theater room with elevated seating and surround sound.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1491 S Lake View Terrace Rd
1491 West Lake View Terrace Road, Saratoga Springs, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
3497 sqft
Solar Home Savings on utilities with this beautiful Saratoga Springs home! This home is BEAUTIFUL! Comes equipped with hardwood floors, central A/C, natural lighting throughout, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, water softener, jetted

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1849 West 525 South
1849 West 525 South, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1590 sqft
Great house in a great area, located near Pioneer Crossing and the I-15 freeway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Thanksgiving Point Business Park
1 Unit Available
2659 W. Nile Dr. - 1
2659 W Nile Dr, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2476 sqft
Spacious, lovely Townhome in great location near Adobe, Cabela's and Traverse Mountain. Open concept Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Room on main floor with a walkin pantry. Two large bedrooms on the upper level with a double sink bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Eagle Mountain
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
River View
32 Units Available
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
Studio
$1,145
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1086 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Country Crossing
13 Units Available
Odessa
11743 S District View Dr, South Jordan, UT
Studio
$965
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1068 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Fort Herriman
22 Units Available
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,145
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1282 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Draper Historic District
17 Units Available
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1215 sqft
Adagio at Corner Canyon is a community rich in custom home features with the ease of apartment living. Relax in the tranquility of the magnificent Wasatch Mountains and allow yourself to be enchanted by the resort-like ambiance of your new home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
15 Units Available
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,197
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1480 sqft
Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard, Herriman, UT
Studio
$1,015
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
966 sqft
Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Draper Historic District
3 Units Available
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1427 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bluffdale
9 Units Available
Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way, Bluffdale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1633 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,970
1899 sqft
This pet-friendly community's on-site amenities include garage parking and nearby hiking trails. Apartments have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. I-15 and Summit Academy High School are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Fort Herriman
52 Units Available
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way, Herriman, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
1085 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1342 sqft
Media package included. Modern kitchens, breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog park, steam room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor children's playroom. Pet-friendly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Western Springs
1 Unit Available
12824 S Timber Run Drive
12824 Timber Run Drive, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1475 sqft
Owner Pays HOA!!! - Beautiful End-unit 3BR townhome Located in Aspens Community. Open floor plan, high ceilings with great crown molding, custom cabinets in kitchen, hardwood floors, custom storage and gas fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Riverton
1 Unit Available
2114 W 12974 S
2114 12974 South, Riverton, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2490 sqft
Spacious 5 Bd 3 Bath Home in Riverton - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Custom Paint. RV Parking Main Level: Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace and Wood Flooring. Spacious Kitchen with Pantry and Dining Area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
13065 S 2110 W
13065 2110 West, Riverton, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1872 sqft
13065 S 2110 W - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! - $950 OFF YOUR MOVE IN COSTS! Beautiful Riverton home available now. Hardwood floor throughout the kitchen, with beautiful wood cabinets, giving you plenty of room for storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverton East
1 Unit Available
1816 W Torlundy Dr S Unit 65
1816 W Torlundy Dr, Riverton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1864 sqft
Gorgeous Upgraded Row End Townhome! - 1816 W Torlundy Dr S #65, Riverton, UT, 84065 $1650/ month, 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Pioneer
1 Unit Available
14648 S. McKellen Dr. #302 - 1
14648 S McKellen Dr, Herriman, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Great top floor unit. Open floor plan, light filled dining and living room with balcony. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry and large laundry room.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1742 N 3680 W
1742 N 3680 W, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2581 sqft
PET FRIENDLY LEHI TOWNHOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT AT THE EXCHANGE - BRAND NEW LEHI TOWNHOME The Exchange 1742 N 3680 W Lehi, UT 84043 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 2,581 Sq. Ft.
City Guide for Eagle Mountain, UT

In the heart of Eagle Mountain City, Utah, there are petroglyphs, or rock art, that are more than 6,000 years old. But there's much more to the city than ancient art!

Eagle Mountain is one of the most rapidly growing cities, registering high population growth since 1996. Travel and tourism have also continuously progressed in the city, with amenities for jogging, biking, hiking and even golf, ATV riding, and skiing. Eagle Mountain is also home to a number of state parks and other resorts. It has turned into a promising location for business development as population is expected to continuously grow. Most importantly, the City of Eagle Mountain is inviting to those seeking for a peaceful and relaxing environment to live in, so it might be the perfect place you are looking for! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Eagle Mountain, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eagle Mountain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

