4000 E Mt Airey Dr Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 1 bath basement apartment, Eagle Mountain - Cozy 2 bed 1 full bath basement apartment in a beautiful neighborhood. This basement apartment features a good sized kitchen with large walk-in pantry, laundry hookups, comfortable sized family room, with a gorgeous bathroom and good sized bedrooms. Don't live in an apartment complex when you can come live in a nice neighborhood like this!

This is a No smoking property and does Not allow pets. Rent is $950 a month with a flat fee of $150 a month for utilities.



Available Now!

-Minimum credit score of 600

-Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

-No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

-Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

-Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

-No evictions within the last 8 years

-Criminal background will be checked

-Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

-No smoking.

-No pets.



Call or text Olga for showings at 801-885-4181 (Monday - Friday, during business hours).

Evolve Real Estate and Management



