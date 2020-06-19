All apartments in Eagle Mountain
Find more places like 4000 E Mt Airey Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagle Mountain, UT
/
4000 E Mt Airey Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

4000 E Mt Airey Dr

4000 East Mount Airey Drive · (801) 473-8388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eagle Mountain
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

4000 East Mount Airey Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4000 E Mt Airey Dr · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4000 E Mt Airey Dr Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2 bed 1 bath basement apartment, Eagle Mountain - Cozy 2 bed 1 full bath basement apartment in a beautiful neighborhood. This basement apartment features a good sized kitchen with large walk-in pantry, laundry hookups, comfortable sized family room, with a gorgeous bathroom and good sized bedrooms. Don't live in an apartment complex when you can come live in a nice neighborhood like this!
This is a No smoking property and does Not allow pets. Rent is $950 a month with a flat fee of $150 a month for utilities.

See our VIRTUAL TOUR by following this link:
https://my.matterport.com/models/GwsCH6ufFEV?section=media&mediasection=showcase

(You may need to copy and paste to your browser)

Available Now!
-Minimum credit score of 600
-Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
-No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
-Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
-Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
-No evictions within the last 8 years
-Criminal background will be checked
-Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
-No smoking.
-No pets.

Call or text Olga for showings at 801-885-4181 (Monday - Friday, during business hours).
Evolve Real Estate and Management

(RLNE5809276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 E Mt Airey Dr have any available units?
4000 E Mt Airey Dr has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4000 E Mt Airey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4000 E Mt Airey Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 E Mt Airey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 E Mt Airey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4000 E Mt Airey Dr offer parking?
No, 4000 E Mt Airey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4000 E Mt Airey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 E Mt Airey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 E Mt Airey Dr have a pool?
No, 4000 E Mt Airey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4000 E Mt Airey Dr have accessible units?
No, 4000 E Mt Airey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 E Mt Airey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 E Mt Airey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 E Mt Airey Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 E Mt Airey Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4000 E Mt Airey Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eagle Mountain 2 BedroomsEagle Mountain Apartments with Garage
Eagle Mountain Apartments with GymEagle Mountain Apartments with Parking
Eagle Mountain Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UT
Grantsville, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTHeber, UTSummit Park, UTPark City, UTSnyderville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity