Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

3561 E Rock Creek Rd

3561 East Rock Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

3561 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2nd floor Condo living! Walking into Condo you have master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath to your left. To your right is large living room with an arch leading in semi-form good size dinning room. Kitchen is equipped with pantry, black appliances and plenty of kitchen cabinets and drawers. On other end of Condo are 2 bedrooms with full bath. Large patio off front door entry.

Dogs : No
Cats: No
Pets Negotiable : No
Date Available: 06/01/2020
Security Deposit: $1,200.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For property to be held security deposit must be received

For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3561 E Rock Creek Rd have any available units?
3561 E Rock Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagle Mountain, UT.
What amenities does 3561 E Rock Creek Rd have?
Some of 3561 E Rock Creek Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3561 E Rock Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3561 E Rock Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3561 E Rock Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3561 E Rock Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3561 E Rock Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3561 E Rock Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 3561 E Rock Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3561 E Rock Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3561 E Rock Creek Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3561 E Rock Creek Rd has a pool.
Does 3561 E Rock Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 3561 E Rock Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3561 E Rock Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3561 E Rock Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3561 E Rock Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3561 E Rock Creek Rd has units with air conditioning.
