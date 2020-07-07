3561 E Rock Creek Rd

Amenities
2nd floor Condo living! Walking into Condo you have master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath to your left. To your right is large living room with an arch leading in semi-form good size dinning room. Kitchen is equipped with pantry, black appliances and plenty of kitchen cabinets and drawers. On other end of Condo are 2 bedrooms with full bath. Large patio off front door entry.
Dogs : No
Cats: No
Pets Negotiable : No
Date Available: 06/01/2020
Security Deposit: $1,200.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent
For property to be held security deposit must be received
For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com