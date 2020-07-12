Neighborhood Guide: Draper

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
  1. 1. River View
    Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
    9 Units Available
    River View
    Allegro at Corner Canyon
    292 W Galena Park Blvd, Draper, UT
    1 Bedroom
    $1,075
    691 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,330
    1095 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    32 Units Available
    River View
    Anthology at Vista Station
    277 West 13490 South, Draper, UT
    Studio
    $1,145
    564 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,100
    645 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,435
    1086 sqft
  2. 2. Draper Historic District
    Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
    12 Units Available
    Draper Historic District
    Adagio
    13343 S Minuteman Dr, Draper, UT
    1 Bedroom
    $1,025
    767 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,260
    1060 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,455
    1215 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    3 Units Available
    Draper Historic District
    Diamond Ridge Townhomes
    12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,800
    1427 sqft
    4 Bedrooms
    Ask
  3. 3. Mountain Point
    Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
    66 Units Available
    Mountain Point
    Seasons at Southpoint
    14747 S Draper Pointe Way, Draper, UT
    1 Bedroom
    $1,465
    816 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,840
    1168 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    12 Units Available
    Mountain Point
    The Ivy at Draper
    14075 S Bangerter Pkwy, Draper, UT
    1 Bedroom
    $800
    763 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,249
    1147 sqft
