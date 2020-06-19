Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

15057 Randolph Cir Available 07/01/20 Immaculate Home located on Quiet Cul De Sac - 15057 Randolph Circle

4 Bedroom

3 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

2700 Square Feet

Laundry Hook Ups

Stainless Steel Appliances - double oven, dishwasher, fridge

Walk in Pantry

Granite Countertops

Garden Tub in Master Bathroom, Walk In Closet

Office

2nd Full Bath upstairs

Large Second Family Room in Basement wired for surround sound

Daylight Basement

Hardwood Floors

Furnace, Hot Water Heater, Water Softener

Central Air

Large cold storage area

GREAT Storage Throughout the House

Amazing Back Yard with Storage Shed and Large Grassy Area



Available beginning of July 2020

Rent $2205 - $10 discount if paid early

Security Deposit $2000 ($1800 refundable)

One Year Lease

Landlord maintains yard

Tenants pay for all utilities

Tenants do Snow Removal

No Pets

Credit and Criminal Checks

$35 nonrefundable application fee per person



TEXT Hunter to view 801-548-4487



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4012826)