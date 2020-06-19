All apartments in Draper
15057 Randolph Cir.
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 AM

15057 Randolph Cir

15057 Randolph Circle · (801) 548-4487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15057 Randolph Circle, Draper, UT 84020
Mountain Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15057 Randolph Cir · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15057 Randolph Cir Available 07/01/20 Immaculate Home located on Quiet Cul De Sac - 15057 Randolph Circle
4 Bedroom
3 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
2700 Square Feet
Laundry Hook Ups
Stainless Steel Appliances - double oven, dishwasher, fridge
Walk in Pantry
Granite Countertops
Garden Tub in Master Bathroom, Walk In Closet
Office
2nd Full Bath upstairs
Large Second Family Room in Basement wired for surround sound
Daylight Basement
Hardwood Floors
Furnace, Hot Water Heater, Water Softener
Central Air
Large cold storage area
GREAT Storage Throughout the House
Amazing Back Yard with Storage Shed and Large Grassy Area

Available beginning of July 2020
Rent $2205 - $10 discount if paid early
Security Deposit $2000 ($1800 refundable)
One Year Lease
Landlord maintains yard
Tenants pay for all utilities
Tenants do Snow Removal
No Pets
Credit and Criminal Checks
$35 nonrefundable application fee per person

TEXT Hunter to view 801-548-4487

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4012826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15057 Randolph Cir have any available units?
15057 Randolph Cir has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15057 Randolph Cir have?
Some of 15057 Randolph Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15057 Randolph Cir currently offering any rent specials?
15057 Randolph Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15057 Randolph Cir pet-friendly?
No, 15057 Randolph Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Draper.
Does 15057 Randolph Cir offer parking?
Yes, 15057 Randolph Cir does offer parking.
Does 15057 Randolph Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15057 Randolph Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15057 Randolph Cir have a pool?
No, 15057 Randolph Cir does not have a pool.
Does 15057 Randolph Cir have accessible units?
No, 15057 Randolph Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 15057 Randolph Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15057 Randolph Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 15057 Randolph Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15057 Randolph Cir has units with air conditioning.

