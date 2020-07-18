All apartments in Cottonwood Heights
3172 E Candytuft St
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

3172 E Candytuft St

3172 East Candytuft Street · (801) 545-4302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3172 East Candytuft Street, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
Butler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! This beautiful, upgraded, well cared for home will not last long! Featuring vaulted ceilings upon entering the home, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and an incredible sun room that is heated and cooled! This home also features a very large covered patio in the backyard, as well as a storage shed for your convenience. Landscaping is taken care of by the management company, so you will not have to worry about mowing the lawn on the weekends! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no cats or dogs. Small pets like birds or hamsters may be negotiable on a case by case basis. No smoking. Washer and dryer hook-ups. For additional questions or to schedule a showing, please email miranda@equitypmusa.com. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 E Candytuft St have any available units?
3172 E Candytuft St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3172 E Candytuft St have?
Some of 3172 E Candytuft St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 E Candytuft St currently offering any rent specials?
3172 E Candytuft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 E Candytuft St pet-friendly?
No, 3172 E Candytuft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottonwood Heights.
Does 3172 E Candytuft St offer parking?
No, 3172 E Candytuft St does not offer parking.
Does 3172 E Candytuft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3172 E Candytuft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 E Candytuft St have a pool?
No, 3172 E Candytuft St does not have a pool.
Does 3172 E Candytuft St have accessible units?
No, 3172 E Candytuft St does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 E Candytuft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3172 E Candytuft St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3172 E Candytuft St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3172 E Candytuft St does not have units with air conditioning.
