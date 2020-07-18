3172 E Candytuft St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st! This beautiful, upgraded, well cared for home will not last long! Featuring vaulted ceilings upon entering the home, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and an incredible sun room that is heated and cooled! This home also features a very large covered patio in the backyard, as well as a storage shed for your convenience. Landscaping is taken care of by the management company, so you will not have to worry about mowing the lawn on the weekends! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no cats or dogs. Small pets like birds or hamsters may be negotiable on a case by case basis. No smoking. Washer and dryer hook-ups. For additional questions or to schedule a showing, please email miranda@equitypmusa.com. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS,